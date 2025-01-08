Ohio Woman, 75, Killed and Partially Eaten by Neighbor's Pigs on Christmas Day, Say Police

Rebecca Westergaard Rigney was reportedly attacked by pigs "roaming" near her home during the holidays, according to reports

An Ohio woman was mauled to death and partially eaten by two pigs near her home on Christmas Day, according to reports.

Rebecca Westergaard Rigney, 75, was found dead with "injuries to her legs" on the front steps of her home on Mink Street in Pataskala by police after being attacked by two pigs near the residence on Dec. 25, 2024, The Columbus Dispatch and CBS affiliate WBNS reported.

After she didn't arrive for Christmas Day celebrations at her niece’s residence in Norton, Ohio, police were called to her property to perform a welfare check, Pataskala Police noted in a report obtained by the outlets.

When police entered the residence at approximately 3 p.m. they found a large pig inside, per WBNS. The Dispatch reported that police believe Westergaard Rigney was attacked by two pigs “roaming” near the property.

The pigs belonged to the victim’s neighbor, according to reports. At least two other pigs were also found at the neighbor’s home by police, per WBNS.

Getty The woman is thought to have been attacked by roaming pigs

Westergaard Rigney was confirmed to have died from “bleeding out due to extensive superficial injuries by livestock animals” and her death was ruled as accidental, according to a report from Licking County Coroner’s Office obtained by WBNS. She was also noted to have had prior health conditions.

Police told the owner of the pigs that the animals would be “quarantined until further notice,” per WBNS. The neighbor has not been criminally charged according to The Dispatch.

Pataskala Police Chief Bruce Brooks called the incident a "horrible, horrible situation," per the outlet.

"If it was a pit bull or a Rottweiler, or name any of the other 15 dogs that are deemed semi-aggressive, then we would know the answer right away. But being farm animals, it's just not something we've ever dealt with here,” Brooks said.

Pataskala Police Department Facebook Police were called after the woman failed to arrive for Christmas Day celebrations

Neighbor David Mullings told WBNS, “It was pretty crazy, wild because there’s not just wild pigs roaming. I’ve never seen pigs except for the market down the street so ... very confusing. This is a very quiet neighborhood. Nothing happens in this neighborhood.”

“I was shocked just to hear that two pigs had possibly killed a woman. It was a little shocking,” he added.



PEOPLE did not immediately hear back from Pataskala Police when an update was requested.



