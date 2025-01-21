Ohioans go to DC for Inauguration Day

WDSU - New Orleans

Meteorologist Devon Lucie starts with the dangerous cold tonight and Monday, then breaks down the snowstorm Tuesday walking you through what the different computer forecasts are showing for timing and precip types, how much snow you'll get, the timing of when the precip begins, when it ends, how cold you'll be, and a Parish by Parish break down of what to expect with this dangerous winter storm, then finishing with your seven day forecast