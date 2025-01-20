JD Vance sworn in as vice president of the United States

WASHINGTON - JD Vance was sworn in Monday as the 50th vice president of the United States, the culmination of a rapid political rise that propelled him from his Ohio roots to a heartbeat away from the presidency.

Vance, who lives in Cincinnati and grew up in Middletown, Ohio, took the oath of office alongside President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, surrounded by his wife, children and mother. Administering the oath was Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who counted Second Lady Usha Vance among his employees when he served on the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Vance placed his hand on a Bible that belonged to his great-grandmother, which he got from his “Mamaw” when he left home for the Marines in 2003. He donned a navy blue Italian suit custom made for inauguration by his longtime tailor in suburban Cincinnati.

U.S. Vice President-elect J.D. Vance takes oath on the day of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Monday's swearing-in was more intimate than originally planned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump moved inauguration festivities inside because of extreme cold in the weather forecast, which left thousands of people unable to watch the ceremony in-person.

Still, supporters flocked to the nation's capital, hoping for a chance to see Trump and Vance. Kelley and Corey Carter drove eight hours from Vance's hometown of Middletown with their 9-year-old son.

"Middletown gets a bad rap, so it's something to finally turn it around," Kelley said of Vance. "We have Olympians, we have now a vice president – I just think it's awesome."

After the swearing-in ceremony Monday, Vance and Trump were expected to visit supporters gathered at Capital One Arena to watch the parade and catch a glimpse of the new president and vice president.

Vance and the second lady had a packed weekend schedule ahead of Monday's inauguration. Vance hosted a black tie dinner Saturday with many of Trump's cabinet appointees and joined Trump the following day to lay wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vance also met with China's vice president, Han Zheng, to discuss fentanyl, trade and "regional stability," according to the transition team. Han attended inauguration in place of Chinese President Xi Jinping as Trump pledged to restore access to TikTok and find a U.S. buyer for the app, owned by China-based ByteDance.

During Ohio’s inaugural ball Sunday, Vance credited the Buckeye State for his political ascendency and touted a personalized Ohio State jersey gifted to him by Sen. Bernie Moreno.

“I would not be where I am without the incredible generosity and the incredible spirit of the people of the state of Ohio,” Vance said. “I am so honored to be an Ohioan.”

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: JD Vance sworn in as vice president