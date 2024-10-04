OHP identifies driver killed in rollover crash near Bethel Acres
OHP identifies driver killed in rollover crash near Bethel Acres
OHP identifies driver killed in rollover crash near Bethel Acres
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A federal report on a tanker-truck crash a year ago in central Illinois that spilled a toxic chemical and killed five people includes an interview with a 17-year-old Ohio girl who concedes that the truck was forced off the road when she passed it with the minivan she was driving.
A family of five pedestrians was struck by a driver in an Etobicoke crosswalk on Wednesday, leaving a 39-year-old woman in critical condition while a man and their three children were also injured.The collision happened around 6:10 p.m. at the corner of Islington Avenue and Finchley Road, police said in a news release Thursday.The driver, a 77-year-old woman, was westbound on Finchley when she made a left turn to go southbound on Islington, according to police. The family was in the crosswalk, h
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels released footage on October 3 showing an uncrewed surface vessel, or drone boat, striking a ship they described as a “British” oil tanker, the Cordelia Moon, in the Red Sea two days earlier on October 1.A port-side ballast tank on the vessel was damaged in the incident, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).The Houthis said the ship was targeted by eight ballistic and winged missiles, a drone, and a uncrewed boat. The attack was carried out in support of Lebanese and Palestinian “resistance” forces, and in response to American and British attacks on Houthi forces, they said in a statement. The Houthis described the tanker as British, but marine traffic websites say the vessel is registered in Panama.Storyful could not independently verify who owns the vessel.A second ship, Minoan Courage, was targeted by a missile in the same area of the Red Sea, UKMTO said.The Houthis also said they struck a third vessel, a container ship named Marathopolis, with a drone in the Indian Ocean, and said it was because the ship continued to trade in Israel. Credit: Military Media Yemen via Storyful
18-year-old Sam Dutcher says his SUV malfunctioned while driving in rural Minnesota and caused him to lose control of the car at speeds reaching 113 mph. Dutcher is safe thanks to quick-thinking state patrol officers.
A 57-year-old Toronto driver has been charged with careless driving causing death and two counts of careless driving causing bodily harm for his involvement in a crash that killed 46-year-old pedestrian Julia Cleveland in September, Toronto police say. The collision happened in the area of Annette Street and Pacific Avenue, near Dundas Street W. and Keele Street, shortly after 8 p.m. on Sept. 23. The man charged was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on Pacific Avenue, while a 34-year-old woman was
The 184 passengers and crew were disembarked safely and rerouted on a replacement flight.
Start your Bel Air collection!
The Japanese car maker has become the latest industry giant to scale back its EV plans.
Thames Water is spending the next five weeks digging "trial holes" on Botley Road, as roadwork delays continue.
"The continued softer trend now appears to position Tesla to potentially not grow full year unit volumes for the first time in its history," JPMorgan said.
Sixteen international airlines had challenged federal rules over compensations for flight delays and lost luggage.
Range anxiety is becoming a thing of the past. Newer battery tech means the best EVs can reach 300 or even 400 miles on a single charge
A 75-year-old P.E.I. woman died after an accident involving a tour bus in downtown Charlottetown Thursday morning, police have confirmed. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. near the crosswalk at the corner of Prince and Grafton streets, in front of Zion Presbyterian Church.Police say the woman was struck by the bus, a Coach Atlantic motorcoach carrying cruise ship passengers. The woman was taken to hospital and later died from her injuries. 'It would be a very traumatic experience for anybo
RICHMOND, B.C. — Canada's aviation safety agency is warning ultralight aircraft owners to make sure modifications are manufacturer-approved after investigating a fatal crash last year in northeastern British Columbia.
Financial stability, lifestyle requirements and long-term objectives are things to consider if you're a newly retired driver looking to buy a car. However, most Americans hitting retirement age are as...
The fifth-generation Ford Expedition SUV debuted with an all-new off-road Tremor trim inspired by the F-Series models. It packs underbody armor, upgraded suspension, and beefy all-terrain rubber.
You can argue that tires are a car's foremost important safety and performance features, but all the basic components are equally critical. If one fails, the vehicle becomes unusable and costs you...
Alphabet's Waymo will add electric vehicles from South Korea's Hyundai Motor to its robotaxi fleet, the companies said on Friday, as Waymo expands in the United States. On-road testing for IONIQ 5 SUVs - assembled at Hyundai's Georgia facility and equipped with Waymo's autonomous technology - will begin by late 2025, they said. Waymo has about 700 vehicles in its fleet and is the only U.S. firm operating uncrewed robotaxis that collect fares.
The MG ZS EV is a capable, compact SUV that ticks all the right boxes for anyone on a tighter budget, though some rivals are undercutting the model these days
(Reuters) -Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday that if he is elected in November, no state will be able to ban gasoline-powered cars or trucks, as he seeks to make the future of the auto industry a key campaign issue. Trump is looking to win votes in Michigan, a key swing state in the 2024 presidential election that is home to the Detroit Three automakers. "When I'm president, no state in America will be permitted to ban gas powered cars or trucks, and I guarantee it - no way," Trump said at a rally in Saginaw, Michigan.