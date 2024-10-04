OHP identifies driver killed in rollover crash near Bethel Acres

Storyful

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels released footage on October 3 showing an uncrewed surface vessel, or drone boat, striking a ship they described as a “British” oil tanker, the Cordelia Moon, in the Red Sea two days earlier on October 1.A port-side ballast tank on the vessel was damaged in the incident, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).The Houthis said the ship was targeted by eight ballistic and winged missiles, a drone, and a uncrewed boat. The attack was carried out in support of Lebanese and Palestinian “resistance” forces, and in response to American and British attacks on Houthi forces, they said in a statement. The Houthis described the tanker as British, but marine traffic websites say the vessel is registered in Panama.Storyful could not independently verify who owns the vessel.A second ship, Minoan Courage, was targeted by a missile in the same area of the Red Sea, UKMTO said.The Houthis also said they struck a third vessel, a container ship named Marathopolis, with a drone in the Indian Ocean, and said it was because the ship continued to trade in Israel. Credit: Military Media Yemen via Storyful