OHP investigating fatal crash

- CNN
A 911 caller found his friend’s body and thought he was the victim of a bear attack. Police now say it was a homicide
Dustin Kjersem’s battered body was discovered October 12 in a tent near Big Sky, Montana. A 911 caller said it looked like a bear attack. But police now suspect Kjersem was murdered.
- Charlotte Observer
Belligerent NC man who punched officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riots sentenced to prison
The man and his wife grew violent in the Capitol Rotunda the afternoon of the riots, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.
- The Canadian Press
Man who vowed to ride out Florida hurricanes on his boat is arrested in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The man who gained social media fame with TikTok posts as he was riding out two hurricanes in his boat has been arrested in Tampa, Florida.
- The Wrap
Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video
The Canadian prime minister made the allegations under oath at the nation’s Foreign Interference Commission The post Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- People
Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Faces Felony Child Neglect, Drug Possession Charges: 'Sadly This Is Not New for Our Family'
The comedian's eldest daughter, Chelsea Belle O’Donnell, was arrested in Wisconsin on Sept. 10
- CBC
5 teens charged in Vaughan sex assault: York police
Five teenage boys have been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place not far from Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan.All five male youths are from Hamilton, York Regional Police said in a Friday news release. They face two criminal charges each: sexual assault and forcible confinement. Police said three were arrested on Oct. 11, while the other two were apprehended this week. York officers were called to the area of Norwood Avenue and Jane Street, near the theme park, aro
- CBC
Driving ban not valid sentence for criminal negligence causing death, Supreme Court says in Sask. case
A Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) ruling made this week in the case of a Saskatchewan man convicted of killing two people in a head-on collision says lower courts cannot impose driving prohibitions for criminal negligence causing death or bodily harm.The top court says the ruling stems from a legal quirk in the Criminal Code caused by parliamentary amendments aimed at simplifying the code's language.People guilty of lesser driving-related offences — such as dangerous operation of a motor vehicle c
- Global News
Ontario man who covered wife in gas, set her on fire found guilty of murder
A man who doused gasoline on his estranged wife and set her on fire has been found guilty of first-degree murder. As Catherine McDonald reports, the judge rejected Norbert Budai’s defence that alcohol and fentanyl affected his ability to plan and deliberate Henrietta Viski’s murder.
- People
Who Killed Woman Found Inside Suitcase at Homeless Camp? Police Just Charged a Suspect
The body of Shannon Reeder, 37, was found on Sept. 27, days before Steven Thanh Nguyen was arrested on a murder charge
- PA Media: UK News
Predator guilty of rape and killing of vulnerable NHS worker in park
Mohamed Iidow had repeatedly sexually assaulted 37-year-old Natalie Shotter while she was passed out in Southall Park, west London, after a night out.
- People
Karen Read Says She 'Collapsed on the Floor' and Didn't 'Want to Be Alive' After Learning of Boyfriend’s Death
Karen Read, whose sensational murder trial ended with a deadlocked jury in July, speaks to 'Dateline' NBC in a two-hour special airing Friday, Oct. 18, at 9/8c
- BuzzFeed
Americans Are Naming The US States They Avoid, And Sorry If You Live There Because It's Scathing
"The only reason anyone lives there at this point is out of spite for God..."
- WPTV- West Palm Beach Scripps
Man accused in Trump assassination attempt asks Judge Aileen Cannon to recuse herself
The man accused of perching behind a chain-linked fence bordering one of Donald Trump's golf courses with a rifle, allegedly waiting for a clear shot at the former president, is asking the judge overseeing the case to recuse herself.
- CBC
Concerns of 'hateful racism' after Ontario man's video of woman ranting about people from India goes viral
A Waterloo, Ont., man is speaking out after his video of a woman ranting about the South Asian community went viral.
- The Canadian Press
Pakistan's leader calls on Biden to secure release of a woman serving lengthy prison term
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's prime minister has written to U.S. President Joe Biden to request the release of a Pakistani woman who is serving an 86-year prison sentence in the U.S. for terrorism charges, a government lawyer told a court on Friday.
- Sacramento Bee
El Dorado County woman sentenced for DUI didn’t tell CHP her boyfriend was ejected from SUV
A passerby spotted the boyfriend’s body the following afternoon along the highway.
- CNN
California foster dad of several Turpin children is sentenced to 7 years for child abuse
A California man was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison for abusing foster children he had assigned to care for in his home, including some who had been previously tortured by their parents.
- PA Media: UK News
Dog owner whose pet mauled his brother to death jailed for four-and-a-half years
Gary Stevens, 55, was drunk when his Cane Corso attacked and killed his brother at their home.
- The Canadian Press
Israeli footage showing the last minutes of Hamas leader's life sets off a debate over his legacy
The world’s final glimpse of Hamas’ leader was rough and raw, showing him wounded and cornered as he sat in a bombed-out Palestinian home and faced down the Israeli drone filming him, hurling a stick at it.
- CBC
Man, teen charged after shots fired at Toronto Jewish girls school
Two people are facing a host of charges in connection with shots being fired at a Jewish girls elementary school in North York last weekend, Toronto police say.In a news release issued Friday, Toronto police said officers were called to Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School early Saturday.Officers arrived to find a shattered window and evidence of gunfire, police said, but there were no reported injuries as nobody was in the school at the time of the incident.It happened on the Jewish holiday Yom