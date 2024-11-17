OHP: Yukon motorcyclist dead after wreck in Oklahoma City
OHP: Yukon motorcyclist dead after wreck in Oklahoma City
OHP: Yukon motorcyclist dead after wreck in Oklahoma City
You trust your financial planner with your money. You trust your doctor with your health. When it comes to your vehicles, you likely trust your mechanic to steer you in the right direction. Maybe you...
A 35-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter are dead after their vehicle was hit by a semi that failed to stop at a southern Manitoba highway intersection, RCMP say.The two-vehicle collision happened around 7 p.m. on Friday, at the intersection of Provincial Road 201 and Provincial Road 306, about 13 kilometres west of the town of Altona, RCMP said in a Saturday news release.Their investigation has determined that a semi-trailer travelling eastbound on PR 201 failed to stop at the inters
It can't be said that Americans aren't flush for SUV options in 2024. Despite costing more than sedans and hatchbacks, the SUV market grows every year. Regardless of inflationary or economic...
You can't beat a truck when it comes to functionality and versatility. From day-to-day use to towing a boat or camper to tailgating before the big game, trucks can do it all. Plus, they always come in...
Considering investing in an SUV? While many buyers will seek out inexpensive models to fit their budgets, it's worth exploring some of the pricier SUVs on the market as their longevity is often worth...
Consumers often consider the sticker price, features, and design when deciding which car to buy. Find Out: The 20 Cars Seeing the Biggest Price Drops in 2024 Discover More: 9 Things You Must Do...
Transport Secretary Louise Haigh says the rules will remain, but car firms warn they are too strict.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department said three passengers had been transported to local hospitals.
If you're ready for a new car, now is the time to buy. Certain manufacturers reportedly plan to raise their prices on some of their 2025 selections by as much as 23%. What you pay for a new vehicle...
Tesla's Cybertruck is now available for lease a year after the company made its first deliveries.
Much of the reason Americans are paying nearly $50k for a car is that automakers decided to go all-in on expensive cars. The more they charge for a car, the more money they make off it.
Purchasing an electric vehicle usually tends to be an expensive endeavor. This is especially true of luxury EVs, many of which start at $100,000 or more. Even with estimated incentives available in...
A father and son pilot duo from Kitchener are using their private plane to rescue a variety of animals across Canada, including most recently in Thunder Bay where a bald eagle needed emergency wing surgery. Paul and Kai Salvini are volunteer pilots with the Canadian Wings of Rescue (CWoR), a charity organization that coordinates transportation for injured, abused and abandoned animals across the country to ensure they receive the care they need. "I was reading one of the magazines for general av
DALLAS (AP) — A bullet struck the body of a Southwest Airlines airplane preparing for departure from a Dallas airport, forcing the cancellation of the Friday evening flight, the airline said.
The plane was preparing for departure to Indianapolis when it was hit by gunfire, a Southwest spokesperson told BI.
Elon Musk's good standing with Donald Trump may be good news for Tesla, but not necessarily for EV makers in general.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is giving Donald Trump’s diet a chance. The health nut, who has been tapped by Trump to run the Department of Health and Human Services, was photographed aboard the president-elect’s plane sharing McDonald’s and Coca-Cola with Trump, Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Donald Trump Jr. Sunday. “POV: walking by the cool kids table,” Trump’s deputy director of communications for his campaign, Margo Martin, wrote on X alongside the photo of the entourage, who traveled to
Stephanie Ruhle was saved by an ad break when a segment about Matt Gaetz’s attorney general nomination went off the rails in fits of laughter. President-elect Donald Trump announced Gaetz as his attorney general pick on Wednesday, despite an investigation into Gaetz’s alleged drug-use and sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl. In light of the allegations, a comment about “pulling out” quickly derailed Friday’s 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming "bad actors" for gaming the system.
Former royal pilot Graham Laurie previously appeared on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast to talk about the unwritten rules around heirs flying together