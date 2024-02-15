Oil spill causes traffic delays at A64 and A1(M) Bramham crossroads

A large oil spill on a major crossroads in North Yorkshire is "causing chaos", police have said.

The spillage is affecting the A64 as it crosses the A1(M) at junction 44, the Bramham crossroads.

National Highways said all "exit and entry slip roads" on the roundabout were closed and said road conditions were hazardous.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were at the scene putting diversions in place.

A spokesperson said: "An oil spill is causing chaos at the Bramham roundabout on the A64.

"The spillage, which is on the A64 where it crosses the A1(M) at junction 44.

"Motorists are advised to take alternative routes as this roundabout will be closed for some time."

A significant oil spillage has closed the #A1M J44 (#A64) #BramhamCrossroads and all exit and entry slip roads on the roundabout.



Please plan ahead of your journeys, if travelling in the area today.



We'll keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/uYsdjA0m3B — National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) February 15, 2024

Coastliner, which operates bus services between Leeds, York and Scarborough, said it would not be able to serve any stops between Bramham Lane End and Leeds Bus Station.

The company apologised for any inconvenience to passengers.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.