Oilers defenceman Andrej Sekera takes return to lineup in stride

During practice Tuesday morning, Oilers defenceman Andrej Sekera looked like his old self again, something that hasn't be said for more than a year and a half.

"It's another step, really excited. It's been a long time for me," said Sekera surrounded by cameras and microphones in front of the Oilers dressing room after a brisk morning skate.

Sekera last played for the Oilers on Feb. 9, 2018.

The Slovakian defenceman was returning from a tear to his ACL in his left knee, which happened against the Anaheim Ducks during Round 2 of the 2016-17 playoffs.

Then during off season training last summer, the 32-year-old tore his Achilles tendon, setting his rehab back even further and leaving his future up in the air.

But this year, the veteran defenceman has spent months making sure his health is up to speed. He's been practising with the team since November, hoping he can return to being the player the Oilers signed in 2015 to a six-year deal with an annual average cap hit of $5.5 million.

"That's what I've been working on for the last couple of months," Sekera said. "Hopefully I can do that and all the things I need to do to be the same guy."

Sekera will be partnered with Matt Benning likely on the third pair.

'Passionate about being an Oiler'

Also in the line-up tonight playing his first game on home ice since the 2013-14 season is 29-year-old Sam Gagner acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks for Ryan Spooner last Saturday.

The last time Gagner played for Edmonton, Dallas Eakins was the head coach, Taylor Hall led the team with 85 points, and Devan Dubnyk was tending the nets.

A lot has changed since then with only Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and defenceman Oscar Klefbom remaining from that team.

"It's one of those places that feels like home for me. I have a lot of great memories from my first time around," said Gagner who admitted bouncing from the Canucks down to the minors has been tough on the home front especially with two young kids. "Being back here, my wife being from here and having family here, it's huge."

Having Gagner's veteran presence in the room brings back memories for some of his younger teammates.

"Not to date him, but I was probably in my early teens," laughed Matt Benning who grew up in St. Albert. "He was a fan favourite for sure and we're glad to have him back. Great guy and over the last three days we got to meet him and talk to him so we're excited to have him."

"I think the biggest thing is just bringing it on the ice," Gagner said. "You know I'm passionate about being an Oiler and I'm excited about the challenge ahead and If I can play my game I think that's going to help."