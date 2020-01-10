'OK Boomer' was a 'Jeopardy!' answer and fans were loving it

The contestants got a little goofy during Thursday's Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time. Throughout the tournament the tone has been lighthearted and fun, but the third night brought about an additional level of zaniness.

It all started when the contestants were answering clues from the "OK" category. Alex Trebek read, "A 2019 New York Times article says this two-word phrase 'Marks the end of friendly generational relations.'" Ken Jennings buzzed in and excited exclaimed, "What is 'Ok Boomer'?"

The response drew laughter from the in-studio audience, as well as the other contestants. Even Alex couldn't keep from grinning as he thanked Ken for his answer. And fans quickly flocked to Twitter to express their joy over the popular phrase being on Jeopardy!.

That answer was just a small part of the match that seemed to go Ken's way. Not only did he take a massive 24,000 point lead after the first game of the night, Brad Rutter also helped fend off James Holzhauer in the second game by repeatedly landing on the Daily Doubles.

After landing on his second Daily Double of the second game, Brad turned to Ken and said, "You're welcome." This got a big laugh from everyone in the studio.

While revealing the answers for the second Final Jeopardy!, Ken was feeling so giddy that he offered to perform some observational comedy before showing his answer. "I'm gonna do a tight 5 minutes on airline food before we…" Ken joked. In fact, the night was so silly that Alex turned to the camera and said, 'Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you to "The Jeopardy! Comedy Hour.'"

Because of his early lead, Ken went on to easily win the third match. He now just needs to win one more match to take home the $1 million prize and title of Greatest of All Time.