‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Teaser Shows Gi-hun Back in the Game

If you’re looking for a show that’s absolutely horrifying in its concept, you probably found great success with Netflix’s Squid Game, a K-drama that follows a bunch of people in desperate need of money who decide to enter a game in which they play children’s games…to the death, for a chance at roughly $38 million. It’s like The Hunger Games but set in the normal world instead of a dystopian situation, with adults instead of teenagers, and the game has a whopping 456 contestants. Wild (and depressing).

The show spent a LOT of weeks in the top spot on Netflix, which means lots of fans have been dying to know whether there will be a second season. Here’s what we know about whether we should expect any more episodes of this murderous show. (There are spoilers ahead, btw.)

Has Netflix confirmed a second season yet?

Actually, yes! And it’s officially official—like, the top dogs at Netflix have given it the go-ahead. According to Variety, when asked if there would be a second season of the hit show during an earnings call this week, Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer at Netflix, said, “Absolutely. The Squid Game universe has just begun.” Eek!

These comments only solidify what Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator, director, and writer of the show, said in the fall about a second season happening. “So, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” he said to the Associated Press. “But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

Before its big For Your Consideration event on June 12, Netflix released a teaser for season 2 that includes a very familiar face for fans.

Along with the video, Hwang also posted a letter that gives us some clues as to what to expect. Of course, some well-known characters will be back. But he also surprised us all when he noted that we’ll be “introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su.”

This is not surprising news, TBH. The show did incredibly well on Netflix. Like, it’s the most popular show in Netflix history. There aren’t a lot of Netflix shows that are that popular and get canceled after one season.

Which cast members would return for a second season?

Well, the vast majority of the main characters are dead…so maybe no one? It’s hard to say!

In his letter, Hwang did confirm that the Front Man and Gi-hun will absolutely be back. He also hinted that there might be another appearance by Gong Yoo, who was later confirmed to be returning at Netflix’s 2023 Tudum event.

Who is joining the cast?

At the 2023 Tudum event, Netflix unveiled a look at season 2 with a special preview featuring some of the new cast members who will be joining in on the fun. Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon, and Yang Dong-Geun are just some of the new faces who will be appearing in season 2, likely as new players, based on the teaser.

However, fans immediately called out Netflix for not featuring any new female characters/actors in the teaser. We’ll have to wait to see if it announces any more cast members, but considering the fact that one of the biggest parts of season 1 was HoYeon Jung’s portrayal of Kang Sae-byeok, there’s clearly a big hole missing this next season.

Netflix later confirmed to Insider that a following announcement will feature female characters. “This was the first cast announcement for Squid Game season 2. We’re excited to share more casting news soon, which will include the leading female characters,” it said. So…at least there’s that.

Do we know literally anything about season 2?

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed to the Hollywood Reporter that the scripts for season 2 are due “by the end of this year or early next year,” which means production likely started in mid-2022.

As for what we can expect, well, Hwang has a big idea and it has nothing to do with fan theories or guesses.

“I’ve seen many reactions from people about the show, but I don’t want to make season 2 as a response to those reactions. The philosophies I put in season 1 all naturally extend to season 2. Instead of trying to meet the expectations of viewers, I just thought about the last moment when Gi-hun turned away from boarding the plane and I thought about what he will do next,” he revealed. “There will naturally be a flow of events that will lead all the way to the end of the season. I can’t share any details yet, but you know that Seong Gi-hun has become a totally new person by the end of season 1, so season 2 is going to be about what that new Gi-hun is going to do and how things will unfold with this new kind of character.”

Along with the release date, which you can check out below, Hwang also released a statement that gives us a little clue as to what to expect

"Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year," he wrote.

It looks like Gi-hun will try to take things down from the inside and that is something we'll certainly want to see.

Have any sneak peeks been released?

While we're still freaking out over the Squid Game reality series, Netflix just dropped some major first looks at season 2.

First is some pics of some new and familiar faces that has us looking for any clue we can find:

New photos from Squid Game Season 2 -- coming this year.



Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), Recruiter (Gong Yoo) and Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), and a new character played by Park Gyu-young. pic.twitter.com/8xRC1EvQPr — Netflix (@netflix) February 1, 2024

Oh, and there's also a new clip that shows Gi-hun at the airport as he looks for some revenge.

Introducing the very first look at SQUID GAME SEASON 2. Coming this year. pic.twitter.com/fzRzdtHRDY — Netflix (@netflix) February 1, 2024

And then there's a special trailer that they released for Geeked Week 2024 that shows Gi-hun back in the game as 456.

When will season 2 come out?

It looks like the wait might be shorter than we originally thought. While fans have definitely been clamoring for a new season, Netflix confirmed that the series would return for its second season in 2024, according to Variety. And then they dropped a teaser that revealed that it will officially come out on December 26, 2024 along with the news that season 3 will be it's last!

