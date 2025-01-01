OKC City Council defers vote on $875,000 settlement with Stavian Rodriguez's family

ABC News

A 40-year-old mother was one of six people shot in a New York City convenience store when one of the suspected targets of a "brazen and heartless attack" used her as a human shield, authorities said. The two gunmen who opened fire on a group of people Monday evening in the crowded convenience store in the New York borough of the Bronx remained at large Tuesday morning as investigators worked to identify them, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). The mother, whose name was not released, suffered a bullet wound to her stomach and her 12-year-old daughter was shot in the leg during the incident that also left four men with gunshot wounds, NYPD Interim Chief of Department John Chell said at a news conference Monday evening outside the G&W Grocery, where the shooting occurred.