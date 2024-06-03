OKC consulate allows hundreds of citizens living abroad to vote in Mexico presidential election
The former president was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records last week.
538’s Galen Druke breaks down recent polling for the 2024 presidential election following former President Donald Trump’s conviction.
‘I’m not going to continue to live life in shame and be beat up by this,’ the embattled GOP lawmaker said
Witnesses in the various criminal cases against the former president have gotten pay raises, new jobs and more. If any benefits were intended to influence testimony, that could be a crime.
Bill Maher predicted an Election Day defeat for President Biden, despite reiterating his support for the president, telling tech journalist Kara Swisher that former President Trump is likely to rally enough support for a second term. “I would vote for [Biden’s] head in a jar of blue liquid over Donald Trump, but that doesn’t mean…
The former president denied ever calling for his 2016 adversary, Hillary Clinton, to be arrested in a new interview on Fox News.
ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos clashed with former President Trump’s attorney, Will Scharf, in a Sunday interview, over the former president’s unsubstantiated claims that President Biden played a role in bringing the hush money criminal case against Trump in New York. In an interview on “This Week,” Scharf repeatedly echoed claims of the former president,…
Greene went so far as to say that Anthony Fauci should be sent to prison.
Former President Trump suggested being placed on house arrest for his hush money conviction could be a “breaking point” for Americans, whom he claimed “would not stand for it.” “I’m not sure the public would stand for it,” Trump said Sunday in an interview with Fox News’s Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy. “I…
Dr Fauci, the former head of the NIAID, is facing questions from the GOP-led subcommittee investigating the US’s Covid-19 response and the virus’s origins
Joe Tacopina said he "used to respect" Scott before the South Carolina senator claimed the president made an "un-American" move.
The high court’s conservative supermajority is in your body, helping elect Trump, and in-your-face corrupt. No one is going to stop them
A Ukrainian official told The Economist that Russia's military is using another railway route because it knows the Crimea bridge is "doomed."
A plurality of Americans, 50%, think former President Donald Trump's guilty verdict on all 34 counts in his hush money trial was correct, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds, and almost as many, 49%, think he should end his 2024 presidential campaign over the result. Trump was found guilty of 34 counts on Thursday in his trial related to falsifying business records regarding a payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election in order to keep her quiet about their alleged affair. Forty-seven percent of Americans said they think the charges against Trump in this case were politically motivated, while 38% say they were not.
The host of "This Week" said he "was not gonna let" Will Scharf continue to peddle his claim that the president had a hand in Donald Trump's hush money case.
BUDAPEST—Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has come to be known as President Vladimir Putin’s “Trojan horse” inside the European Union. He is the continent’s biggest hater of the U.S. Democratic Party, referring to liberals as his “enemies,” and he was the only European leader who congratulated Putin on his record fifth inauguration this month. The signs are growing that Orbán is following Putin’s path deeper and deeper into an autocracy that could shake up Europe.In Budapest, there is an un
"The Trump plan is for increased tariffs on all products from all countries. It is not just America First; it is America Alone."
Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump did not say how much fundraising will go to former President Trump’s legal fees. The former president quickly fundraised off the jury’s verdict last week, raising about $35 million in the first day after he was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Lara Trump said…
