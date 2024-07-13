OKC Police respond to two separate shootings overnight

CBC

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says it has handed people living at a rest stop along the Trans-Canada Highway in Abbotsford notice that they must leave within two weeks.In a statement to CBC News, a ministry spokesperson said 15 people living at the Bradner rest area were served notice in person and signs were posted around the site.The rest area is just one of many spots along the highway through the Fraser Valley where people have been camping — some of them for years — on public land, of