OKC police search for man accused of trying to break into woman’s apartment

Associated Press

The Justice Department is pushing back against a new set of subpoenas quietly sent out by House Republicans related to the Hunter Biden criminal investigation in another brewing faceoff in the President Joe Biden impeachment inquiry. The department said it has already taken “extraordinary steps” to rebut claims of political interference in the investigation into the president's son despite a lack of hard evidence for the allegations, according to a letter obtained Friday by The Associated Press. The letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan is a response to previously unreported subpoenas the committee sent last week as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Biden.