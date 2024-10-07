OKC radio-controlled airplane club becomes target of thieves, halting training

CBC

Scurvy is a disease that likely conjures up images of sickly sailors from hundreds of years ago, but doctors in Canada are being warned to look out for the condition now, as a result of growing food insecurity. A report published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) details the case study of a 65-year-old woman diagnosed with scurvy at a Toronto hospital last year. The authors say the case points to the need for physicians to consider the possibility of scurvy, particularly