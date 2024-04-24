OKC teenager recognized as Oklahoma Youth of the Year
OKC teenager recognized as Oklahoma Youth of the Year
OKC teenager recognized as Oklahoma Youth of the Year
EDMONTON — The in-house decibel meter shot past 100 throughout the game. More than 1,150 hats — 14 bags full — were collected after Zach Hyman scored his third goal of the game. Just another raucous playoff night at Edmonton's Rogers Place, right? Not quite. The Oilers announced a sellout crowd for their 7-4 win over Los Angeles on Monday that opened a first-round playoff series with the Kings. Unoccupied seats, however, were noticeable throughout the arena. There was an entire row that was empt
After four hours and a close call with a tug boat, two Manasquan, New Jersey-based fishermen landed a 718-pound giant bluefin tuna.
Tom Brady presented Novak with the Sportsman of the Year award, marking the Serbian’s fifth time receiving the honor.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks will be without all-star goalie Thatcher Demko when they face the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday. Coach Rick Tocchet said the 28-year-old netminder is going to be evaluated later Tuesday and is "day-to-day." “He skated yesterday. He's not going to play tonight," Tocchet said. "It wasn't the old injury and that's all I really got for you guys." Demko played all of Game 1 for the Canucks on Sunday, backstopping the team t
The Hall-of-Fame goalie turned head coach said he was waiting for an offensive zone faceoff to call a timeout and settle his team down late in the third. He never got the chance.
An Ottawa man who was shot dead Friday night is being remembered by his colleagues as a devoted badminton coach who'd been nationally recognized for his training efforts.Kevin Willington, 53, was killed at a house in Manor Park in what police consider to be a targeted killing."I am still processing the shock," said fellow badminton coach Janet Hugli in an email to CBC on the weekend.Emergency crews were called to the area just north of the Beechwood Cemetery in central Ottawa around 9:20 p.m. on
This list is updated through the 2024 RBC Heritage.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Jamal Murray's game-winner against the Lakers.
The Houston Texans unveiled a bold shift in their look on Tuesday with new uniforms, with their alternate and Color Rush looks getting big changes.
Reid's deal reportedly runs through 2029 and makes him the highest-paid coach in the NFL.
BOSTON — Auston Matthews scored the winner in the third period and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Monday to even their first-round playoff series 1-1. The star centre took a lob pass from Max Domi and moved in alone on Linus Ullmark before making a move to the forehand with 7:54 left in regulation time to give the Leafs their first lead against the Bruins in the last six games — including four in the regular season. The goal was the first for Matthew
The New York Jets traded quarterback Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Monday, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Jets are sending Wilson and a seventh-round pick in this week’s NFL draft to the Broncos for a sixth-rounder, the person said. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the deal. NFL Network first reported the trade in which the Jets are parting ways with Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, af
Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights went from the 26-game injured reserve list to the Game 1 Dallas scoresheet in 83 seconds, the Boston fan with the big sign "Matthews STILL stuck on 69!" was nowhere to be seen after last night's Leafs-Bruins' game, and the New York Islanders played an impressive 24 minutes in Raleigh before getting whipped in the other 36 minutes by the Comeback 'Canes. Here are five things you need to know about the NHL playoffs: CURSE OF THE FIRST? Don't scold fans of the
It's been a rough start to 2024 for several MLB stars. Could the baseball be playing a role? What's the best way to overcome so many pitcher injuries?
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is expected to look at the Monday incident involving Aaron Boone, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt and a fan sitting behind the Yankees dugout, a source told the New York Daily News. The source, granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, said that it is standard for the league to review “all ejections and unusual on-field circumstances.” They added ...
WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum, a two-time champion with the Las Vegas Aces, and New York Giants tight end Darren Waller are ending their marriage.
The Broncos may have committed the greatest fashion faux pas there is: being boring.
DENVER (AP) — The NBA and Denver police are looking into an incident in which a man reported to be one of the brothers of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was seen punching a fan after the team’s buzzer-beating 101-99 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA playoffs. In videos shared by TMZ and other outlets, the man is seen climbing over seats to confront another person at Ball Arena, who he then punches in the face. TMZ said the altercation happened on Monday night just after the Nugget
The New York Jets traded quarterback Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Monday afternoon. See how we graded the trade and how social media reacted.
Mike Tyson is training for his July fight date vs. Jake Paul. A recent video concerns some - but encourages others.