OKC teenager recognized as Oklahoma Youth of the Year

The Canadian Press

Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights went from the 26-game injured reserve list to the Game 1 Dallas scoresheet in 83 seconds, the Boston fan with the big sign "Matthews STILL stuck on 69!" was nowhere to be seen after last night's Leafs-Bruins' game, and the New York Islanders played an impressive 24 minutes in Raleigh before getting whipped in the other 36 minutes by the Comeback 'Canes. Here are five things you need to know about the NHL playoffs: CURSE OF THE FIRST? Don't scold fans of the