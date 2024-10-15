OKC's fishery team catches 14-pound koi in pond
OKC's fishery team catches 14-pound koi in pond
OKC's fishery team catches 14-pound koi in pond
The Boston Bruins got a big update regarding Florida Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk.
An in-season lineup change by Team Gushue surprised the curling world. The new addition to the roster was also a stunner.
Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs had a funny response to the dropping the gloves with Rasmus Dahlin.
Roughing the passer continues to be the most controversial call in the NFL, and it reared its ugly head during the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets game on Monday Night Football. Right after Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa clea
Late in a 4-1 loss in Montreal on Saturday night, the Sens captain appeared to break into his best Lane Hutson impression.
Buffalo picks up the five-time Pro Bowler and a sixth-round pick in the trade, with Cleveland getting a future third-rounder and seventh-rounder in return.
It was a pretty horrible night for the officials in the New York Jets' Monday night loss to the Buffalo Bills, and Aaron Rodgers knew exactly what to reference when talking about it after the game. In Season 16 of South Park, Randy Marsh creates a new gam
From a financial perspective, NFL players are technically among the most powerless professional athletes of any of the major American sports. Haason Reddick may have just changed everything for the better. On Tuesday morning, after an
The Cleveland Browns thought they knew what they were getting into when they traded for Deshaun Watson. They knew about more than 20 accusations of sexual misconduct and what the NFL would later describe as "predatory behavior." They also knew Houston officials…
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are back together as the Oilers search for their first win.
It's no secret that Montreal Canadiens prospect Ivan Demidov is being underutilized with SKA St. Petersburg, but their head coach, Roman Rotenberg, is speaking out for the first time.
Caitlin Clark loves her some golf. Just after the WNBA season ended for her Indiana Fever squad, Clark said she'd be hitting the golf course soon, joking that "I’ll become a professional golfer." On Monday, video surfaced on TikTok
The 2024 fantasy football season is still in single-digit weeks, but that doesn’t mean that you should wait on making trades to improve your squad. One trade could tu
If you thought Caitlin Clark was kidding about playing golf during her WNBA offseason, think again. During Fever exit interviews, Caitlin joked that she might take up golf over the next se
Mikael Granlund will log big minutes during a busy four-game week for the Sharks, fueling his potential as a solid fantasy hockey waiver wire target in category leagues this week.
Kristin Juszczyk is close friends with Claire Kittle, wife of 49er player George Kittle
The No. 48 Hendrick Chevrolet failed post-race inspection when it was found underweight, dropping Alex Bowman's finish from 18th to 38th and knocking him out of the Playoffs. Logano moves back into the playoffs.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A snake slithered through the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday.
This Boston Bruins star did not participate in practice.
On Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ 82nd birthday, he watched his team get humiliated. What was his postgame reaction? Is coach Mike McCarthy’s job in jeopardy?