OKC's Latino Community Development Agency receives $100,000 donation

CNNOstensibly, the rapper Cam’ron appeared on CNN on Monday night to give his thoughts on the video of Sean “Diddy” Combs violently beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and his subsequent apology.Instead, the interview rapidly went off the rails and descended into Cam’ron using his airtime to chug a sex supplement drink, promote his podcast, and ask: “Who booked me for this joint?”Diddy Apologizes For Cassie Assault, Says He Was ‘F*cked Up’Host Abby Phillip began the interview asking Cam’ron