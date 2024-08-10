OKC's Plaza District hosts Skate the Plaza
OKC's Plaza District hosts Skate the Plaza
OKC's Plaza District hosts Skate the Plaza
Did several swimmers at the Paris Olympics really wear swimsuits with the message "Not a dude!" emblazoned on their crotch to protest against the participation of transgender athletes? That was the claim made in a bunch of social media posts from August 2 and July 28, which include what they say is photo proof of the athletes in these crude outfits. However, it turns out that these photos were digitally altered, using AI. If you only have a minute… Several photos have been circulating online pur
PARIS — Aaron Brown tried to warn everybody. But they didn't listen.
It was another disaster for Team USA men's track and field during the 4x100 meter relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Shortly after the Sha'Carri Richardson and the
Tara Davis-Woodhall embracing her husband after winning gold in the women's long jump is among the memorable scenes from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The remarks in Tebogo's post-race news conference made the rounds on social media.
Alysha Newman made headlines on Thursday for doing the iconic "I'm injured, ow! No, SYKE! I'm twerking" celebration that we've seen before, in the midst of her winning a bronze medal in pole vault for her native Canada a the 2024 Paris Olympics. But there was a sto
Team Canada stars Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson partnered with brand Left on Friday to perfect their Olympic gear
A teen fishing in a walleye/steelhead tournament thought he had hooked a big steelhead, but once the fish was boated, he quickly realized it was a salmon species that was out of place in Lake Erie. It was an Atlantic salmon. Colton Alex, an experienced fisherman at age 18,…
The Flames could potentially use more offense and there's an old Edmonton Oiler still available.
A pair of surprising events at the Paris Olympics have caught the public’s imagination and taken on a life of their own on social media as the 2024 Games draw to a close. A rather wonderful thing occurred during the highly competitive women’s volleyball gold medal match between Canada and Brazil. As detailed in this …
"I dreamed of everything for this day except living a nightmare like this," the Italian athlete wrote, along with a photo from an ambulance
I would like to dedicate this post to Raygun for giving us the unexpected, absolute best Olympics meme at the last minute.
This is a question without a full answer, isn't it? The men's 4x100 relay team once again struggled at an Olympics, finishing next to last in the finals in Paris due to a bad pass of the baton between Christian Coleman and Kenny Bednarek, mostly dooming the rest of the legs…
On Thursday, Team USA men's basketball was pushed to the brink by Nikola Jokic's upstart Serbia team in the Paris Olympics semifinals. But in the end, a late flurry from LeBron James and Steph
PARIS (AP) — Japan's b-girl Ami won gold at the Olympics ' first breaking event by spinning, flipping and toprocking past a field of 16 dancers Friday in a high-energy competition that may not return for future Games.
Women's golf finished Saturday at Le Golf National with Round 4. Here's what the updated leaderboard looks like at the 2024 Paris Olympics:
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Lydia Ko completed her Olympic medal collection on Saturday with the most valuable of them all, a gold medal that puts the 27-year-old Kiwi into the LPGA Hall of Fame.
The Leafs have drafted 30 defensemen since Rielly was taken by the club in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, only four have played in over 15 NHL games.
Noah Lyles didn't look like himself on the track Thursday at the finals of the men's 200 meter race at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He finished in third place in his signature event, then needed a wheelchair to help him leave the track. Moments after the race had…
Here's how fans are reacting to a stunning Canadian upset to win gold in the men's 4x100m relay final on Friday. Spoiler: The nation is pretty fired up.