A New Oklahoma Bill Could Ban State Agencies From Celebrating Pride Month

A bill was introduced Monday in the Oklahoma Legislature that would effectively ban state agencies from acknowledging or celebrating Pride Month, adding to the slew of anti-LGBTQ legislation introduced both statewide and across the country.

HB 3217, also known as the Patriotism Not Pride Act, would bar state agencies in Oklahoma from using state funds to “organize or endorse any event, official communication, or educational program that promotes LGBTQI Pride Month.” The measure, introduced by state Rep. Kevin West and state Sen. David Boullard, both Republicans, would also prohibit state agencies from displaying LGBTQ flags.

In explaining why he wrote the bill, West said that taxpayer dollars in Oklahoma “should not be used to promote or recognize activities that are not in line with the values of most Oklahomans,” NBC News reported.

“These groups would still have the freedom to express their views or opinions or tell the world about their lifestyle choices, they would simply not be able to use state resources to do so,” West said.

West’s and Boullard’s offices did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The bill echoes similar efforts last year to limit Pride celebrations in states across the country.

In 2023, Oklahoma lawmakers introduced a bill that, similar to HB 3217, would have prohibited the use of federal funds for the promotion of Pride events or activities. Other states, including Michigan, Wisconsin and Florida, introduced bills last year to restrict Pride flag displays at various state properties, USA Today reported.

This year, Oklahoma has introduced 54 bills that target the LGBTQ community, including banning changes to the biological sex listed on driver’s licenses and certain gender-affirming procedures. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, nearly 400 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced nationwide so far this year, following a total of 510 bills introduced or passed in 2023.

Related...