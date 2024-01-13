Oklahoma City-area hit by 4.1-magnitude earthquake as multiple quakes hit Oklahoma

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook central Oklahoma early Saturday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake occurred just after 6:30 a.m. local time about 19 miles north of Oklahoma City, near the Northeast Edmond Gas and Oil Field. The quake, which had a depth of about 4.1 miles, was part of a series of several earthquakes clustered together Friday and Saturday, according to the USGS.

About eight hours earlier, on Friday night, another 4.4-magnitude quake had an epicenter about a mile away.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.4 - 6 km ENE of Edmond, Oklahoma https://t.co/8l4ufg0nR5 — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 13, 2024

After the latest quake Saturday morning, the USGS recorded a 2.7-magnitude quake about a quarter-mile away just before 8 a.m. local time. The smaller quake had a 3.8-mile depth.

USGS on Saturday revised the reported magnitude of the quake down to 4.1 from a previous estimate of 4.4.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oklahoma City area hit with 4.1-magnitude earthquake: USGS