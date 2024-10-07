Oklahoma City food truck owners say they are out thousands promised by nonprofit

The Daily Beast

King Charles III is to “pause” his cancer treatment, understood to be a weekly regimen, for 11 days as he undertakes his high-profile royal tour of Australia next week.The king, 75, was diagnosed with cancer in February this year and has been receiving treatment on a weekly basis ever since. The palace have not said what form the therapy is taking and have not specified the type of cancer the king is suffering with.However the Daily Mail reported Monday that the monarch, 75, has been told by doc