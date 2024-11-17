Oklahoma City lowrider community honors Del City man killed at his auto body shop

CBC

Toronto police have identified a man who was fatally stabbed on Thursday in an apartment near Fort York. He is 34-year-old Sean Collins of Toronto. Around 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way area. Police said they received reports of two men arguing. Both men stabbed each other, they said. The men were both taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where Collins was pronounced dead. The other man remains in hos