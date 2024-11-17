Oklahoma City lowrider community honors Del City man killed at his auto body shop
Oklahoma City lowrider community honors Del City man killed at his auto body shop
Oklahoma City lowrider community honors Del City man killed at his auto body shop
Brandon Durham, a 43-year-old father and realtor, was killed by a police officer in his Las Vegas home in the early hours of Nov. 12
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police in Durham Region say a 41-year-old man has been charged with murder after his wife was found injured Sunday in an Oshawa, Ont., home and later pronounced dead.
WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of intimate partner violence.After months of abuse, threats, manipulation and control by her on again, off again partner, 24-year-old Marie "Mimi" Gabriel was done.She told 40-year-old Jean-Bruno "Berno" Fenelon — 16 years her senior, who started seeing her when she was 17 — to leave the south Ottawa home she'd fled to with their two young children months earlier, with help from social services.But it wasn't working. She texted the man she was se
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, paid a woman who accused him of sexual assault to head off the threat of a baseless lawsuit, according to Hegseth’s lawyer.
Over a decade, Utah mother Megan Huntsman killed six of her newborn children and is now serving three consecutive life sentences in prison
Some women who fled war in Sudan say they face sexual exploitation as refugees in Chad. They assert that men in displacement sites — including humanitarian workers and local security forces — have offered them money, easier access to assistance and jobs.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — On the last night of their lives, Jagdish Patel, his wife and their two young children tried to slip into the U.S. across a near-empty stretch of the Canadian border.
Bruce's Legacy founder Keith Cormican said he pored over sonar data for days, only to find out that Ryan Borgwardt may have staged his own disappearance
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after four people were injured and a 33-year-old man was shot by police at a shopping plaza in Ottawa's east end.In a news release Saturday morning, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Ottawa police received multiple emergency calls around 11:15 p.m. Friday that a man with a weapon was assaulting people and damaging vehicles near St. Joseph Boulevard and Place D'Orléans Drive.The independent civilian agency confirmed that officers confronted a ma
About a half dozen people, including at least one of Laken Riley’s relatives, left an Athens, Georgia, courtroom to avoid seeing videos and images of the nursing student’s lifeless body.
"After learning this about her, everything about her personality made sense. She was a haunted woman, and now I know why."
Chidimma Adetshina faced xenophobic abuse and trolling when she competed for Miss South Africa, where she was born.
Many of the attackers have previous criminal convictions and were released from prison purely to fight.
After the fall of Roe v. Wade, could the Supreme Court reverse itself on Obergefell v. Hodges, too? | Opinion
Melissa Elizabeth Lucio was previously convicted in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah Alvarez, in 2008
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California man convicted of stabbing to death a gay University of Pennsylvania student in an act of hate was sentenced Friday to life without parole in prison.
Toronto police have identified a man who was fatally stabbed on Thursday in an apartment near Fort York. He is 34-year-old Sean Collins of Toronto. Around 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way area. Police said they received reports of two men arguing. Both men stabbed each other, they said. The men were both taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where Collins was pronounced dead. The other man remains in hos
MONTREAL — As the biting cold of winter looms in Montreal, a pair of independent city councillors are asking the city to vote in favour of a motion declaring a state of emergency on homelessness.
Northamptonshire Police says it is looking for Pankaj Lamba, who it believes has fled the country.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon wrecked houses, caused towering tidal surges and forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee to emergency shelters as it cut across the northern Philippines on Sunday in the sixth major storm to hit the country in less than a month.