Oklahoma City Residents Line Up to Vote Early

Oklahoma City residents lined up to vote early on Friday, November 1, four days before the 2024 presidential election.

Footage taken by Christine Faulkner shows voters waiting to cast their ballots at the Oklahoma County Election Board in Oklahoma City on Friday morning.

Constituents could vote early between 8 am and 6 pm on Friday, and between 8 am and 2 pm on Saturday.

The state board of elections reported 155,279 Oklahomans had voted early as of Thursday night, after two days of early voting. Credit: Christine Faulkner via Storyful

