Oklahoma City store clerk found dead by customer, few details released
See the list of celebrities with ties to Diddy, some of whom were accused of wrongdoing, such as ignoring abuse or supplying Sean Combs with drugs.
Five girls between the ages of 12 and 15 allegedly beat 64-year-old Reggie Brown to death in an alley on Oct. 17, 2023, authorities said
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. military trained him in explosives and battlefield tactics. Now the Iraq War veteran and enlisted National Guard member was calling for taking up arms against police and government officials in his own country.
Five teenage boys have been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place not far from Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan.All five male youths are from Hamilton, York Regional Police said in a Friday news release. They face two criminal charges each: sexual assault and forcible confinement. Police said three were arrested on Oct. 11, while the other two were apprehended this week. York officers were called to the area of Norwood Avenue and Jane Street, near the theme park, aro
A former Canadian Olympic snowboarder and 15 others are facing criminal charges for allegedly running a drug-trafficking operation that shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia to Canada and used violence — including murder — to achieve the group's goals, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday.U.S officials said 43-year-old Ryan James Wedding — who competed for Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics but had been living in Mexico — is the lead defendant in the case and
Alexander McCartney pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year and admitted 185 other charges.
Mohamed Iidow had repeatedly sexually assaulted 37-year-old Natalie Shotter while she was passed out in Southall Park, west London, after a night out.
The infant’s mother is charged with murder and felony endangering the health and life of a child
“It was the biggest explosion I've ever felt in my life,” Jazmine Walton says recalling the night she fired a handgun under her chin. Before January 8, 2023 the 23-year-old content creator lived with undiagnosed schizophrenia which haunted her daily life. She shot through her lip, teeth and nose but incredibly didn't pass out - but was in a coma for two weeks following two life-saving operations. Now she openly shared her battle on social media in a bid to inspire others to seek help.
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A man charged with killing two teenage girls in a small Indiana community forced them off a hiking trail before cutting their throats, a prosecutor said Friday, telling jurors that the evidence includes an unused bullet and video recorded on the eldest girl’s phone.
The TLC star was arrested at a Tennessee zoo in September 2024
The incident was recorded in CCTV footage, according to an arrest affidavit.
Karen Read, whose sensational murder trial ended with a deadlocked jury in July, speaks to 'Dateline' NBC in a two-hour special airing Friday, Oct. 18, at 9/8c
Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of the 10-year-old’s murder.
Gary Stevens, 55, was drunk when his Cane Corso attacked and killed his brother at their home.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced criminal charges Thursday against an Indian government employee who specialized in intelligence in connection with a foiled plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader living in New York City.
Two people are facing a host of charges in connection with shots being fired at a Jewish girls elementary school in North York last weekend, Toronto police say.In a news release issued Friday, Toronto police said officers were called to Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School early Saturday.Officers arrived to find a shattered window and evidence of gunfire, police said, but there were no reported injuries as nobody was in the school at the time of the incident.It happened on the Jewish holiday Yom
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual assault and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.RCMP in Mayo, Yukon, say they are still searching for a suspect after a woman intentionally drove her car into a light pole to escape from a man she said had sexually assaulted her earlier in the evening.In a news release, police say the man knocked on the door of the woman's home, then allegedly forced his way inside and assaulted her. He then demande
ATLANTA (AP) — A grand jury indicted both a father and son on murder charges Thursday in a mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia.
Colin Gray, the father of the teenager accused of killing four people at a Georgia high school, knew of his son’s deteriorating mental state and his fascination with campus shootings, investigators testified Wednesday during a hearing that elicited troubllng new details of what led up to the rampage.