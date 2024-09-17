Oklahoma City VA hospital sees significant improvement in patient ratings
Oklahoma City VA hospital sees significant improvement in patient ratings
Oklahoma City VA hospital sees significant improvement in patient ratings
(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s newly expanded oil pipeline to the Pacific is opening new markets for the country’s crude in Asia while reducing flows off the US Gulf Coast, at least partly fulfilling the project’s promise of diversifying the industry’s customer base. Most Read from BloombergEnergy Transfer Says Blast Occurred on Texas NGL LineHousing’s Worst Crisis in Decades Reverberates Through 2024 RaceAn Affordable Nomadic Home Design Struggles to Adapt to Urban LifeUS Driving and Congestion Rates
LOYALIST TOWNSHIP, ONTARIO, CANADA — The plant was expected to produce batteries for a million electric vehicles a year. Once up and running, it was supposed to create hundreds of permanent jobs in a small southeastern Ontario municipality.
Cash-strapped former Donald Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani’s defamation lawsuit against President Joe Biden has been dismissed after the judge handling the case determined that the former New York City mayor “utterly failed” to carry his burden.Last October, Giuliani sued Biden for saying during a 2020 presidential debate that Giuliani was a “Russian pawn.”Biden’s lawyers contended that the complaint was “utterly devoid of well-pled factual allegations,” and after Giuliani failed to respond to thei
(Bloomberg) -- Warehouses across China are bulging with grain as a deepening economic crisis takes hold, leaving the world’s farmers to grapple with the prospect of a long-lasting slowdown gripping one of their largest customers.Most Read from BloombergHousing’s Worst Crisis in Decades Reverberates Through 2024 RaceAn Affordable Nomadic Home Design Struggles to Adapt to Urban LifeUS Driving and Congestion Rates Are Higher Than EverA City Finds Success Using 'Trees as Medicine'The Hague Is World’
If you're getting ready to retire, or even starting to research the process for the distant future, odds are you've heard a lot of advice. Some of it likely better than others. And hey, it worked for...
In an effort to connect Ontarians to care closer to home -- the province is seeking to expand the role of pharmacists once again but doctors are taking issue with the proposed changes -- suggesting pharmacists aren't trained to do the work. Caryn Lieberman explains.
Global Switch, a data centre operator controlled by China's state-backed Jiangsu Sha Steel Group, said demand from mainland artificial intelligence firms in Hong Kong is driving a need for new direct-to-chip cooling solutions it has started providing in the city. "We've seen a huge increase in demand for higher and higher density racks," said Ben Ryder, solutions engineering director at Global Switch. "In the last two years, we've seen requirements for 20 kilowatts [per rack] initially, 40 to 50
A sigh of relief echoed through Canadian airports after a potential pilot’s strike was averted Sunday. A tentative four-year agreement has been reached between Air Canada and its pilots union, steering clear of distractions that grounded flights this week. While specifics of the deal have not been revealed, flights will continue as scheduled as union members prepare to cast their votes. Sean O’Shea has the latest.
With careful planning, many retirees can find themselves in retirement exactly how they envisioned it. However, unexpected costs and life events can sometimes put a retiree in the position to have to...
Mainland semiconductor factories could face significant production challenges, as the Netherlands bans Dutch chip tool giant ASML Holding from servicing some of its most reliable equipment in China, according to industry insiders. Earlier this month, Dutch foreign trade and development minister Reinette Klever announced a change to the country's export controls, requiring ASML to apply for licences to sell its 1970i and 1980i immersion deep ultraviolet (DUV) machines to China-based customers. In
TOKYO (Reuters) -The new classification of 7-Eleven's parent company as "core" to Japanese national security will not raise hurdles to a potential buyout, Japan's finance minister said on Tuesday, comments that appeared aimed at easing investor concerns about the move. "We can't say the core classification makes a buyout more difficult," Suzuki told reporters, days after Seven & i Holdings became one of 88 companies added to the government's list of companies regarded as crucial to national security.
TORONTO (Reuters) -Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals has opened a voluntary retirement scheme to workers at the Cobre Panama mine, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the company waits for a government decision on restarting the operation. The mine, one of the world's top sources of copper, was shut down in November, hours after Panama's Supreme Court declared its contract unconstitutional. Panama's new government led by President Jose Raul Mulino has said the mine is not on his government's agenda this year and he will take a decision on its future in early 2025.
QUALCOMM has recently showcased its financial resilience and strategic agility, reporting strong fiscal Q3 performance and making significant strides in automotive and IoT sectors. However, challenges such as the revocation of its license to export to Huawei and slower-than-desired growth rates present hurdles.
The latest on what it’s costing you to fill up your vehicle.
New Canned Cocktail Laws: Where Pennsylvanians will now be able to pick up their beverages
Returns for the pricer tech stocks such as Nvidia may prove underwhelming. So investors should look for names that now look too cheap for the growth they could post.
The U.S.-based asset management company would become a non-controlling shareholder in BP's unit that holds a 20% stake in Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG. Other shareholders, with 20% stake each, are Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR, Italy's Snam, Belgium-based Fluxys and Spain's Enagas. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) operates a natural gas transportation infrastructure from the Greek border with Turkey to Southern Italy.
In retirement, net worth shows the total result of a lifetime's savings, debts and investments. This measure is often more insightful than income, as it reveals your financial stability and whether...
Carolina Dybeck Happe had a vital role in leading GE’s turnaround.
MONTREAL — Quebec's Superior Court has authorized a class-action lawsuit involving temporary foreign workers who are suing the federal government over work permits that bind them to an employer.