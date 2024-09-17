Oklahoma City VA hospital sees significant improvement in patient ratings

Reuters

TORONTO (Reuters) -Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals has opened a voluntary retirement scheme to workers at the Cobre Panama mine, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the company waits for a government decision on restarting the operation. The mine, one of the world's top sources of copper, was shut down in November, hours after Panama's Supreme Court declared its contract unconstitutional. Panama's new government led by President Jose Raul Mulino has said the mine is not on his government's agenda this year and he will take a decision on its future in early 2025.