Oklahoma Corporation Commission to address sexual misconduct allegations against commissioner
STORY: CrowdStrike says it’s not to blame for the recent flight chaos in the U.S. The cybersecurity firm said Sunday it had minimal legal liability over the disruption in mid-July. Thousands of flights were cancelled after a faulty software update from the firm caused computers around the world to crash. Delta Air Lines chief Ed Bastian has said the outage cost his firm $500 million, and promised legal action to get compensation. The airline canceled more than 6,000 flights over a six-day period, affecting more than half a million passengers. Over the weekend, CrowdStrike reiterated its apology. But in a letter from a lawyer, it also said it was disappointed by any allegation that it was negligent. The firm says it reached out to Delta to offer assistance when the outage occurred, but never heard back. Now it says the carrier should explain why it turned down free onsite help, and why rival airlines were able to get their systems back online much more quickly. A CrowdStrike spokesperson said Delta should stop what it calls “posturing” about a “meritless” potential court case. There was no immediate response from the airline.
The Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion (TMX) was meant to shrink the discount on Canadian oil versus U.S. crude but three months in the differential is wider than when commercial operations on the project started. Many analysts had forecast the differential on Western Canada Select (WCS) versus U.S. crude would gradually narrow to single digits thanks to the extra 590,000 barrels per day (bpd) of export capacity offered by TMX.
Aspiring executives focus too much on their reporting line rather than building new skills.
Pc Christopher Corker had been due to face trial at the Old Bailey for causing the death of Arthur Holscher-Ermert by dangerous driving.
The potential of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports is being welcomed by the Canadian head of General Motors as major producer BYD looks to enter the market.
Chinese tech giants including Huawei and Baidu as well as startups are stockpiling high bandwidth memory (HBM) semiconductors from Samsung Electronics in anticipation of U.S. curbs on exports of the chips to China, three sources said. The companies have ramped up their buying of the artificial intelligence (AI) capable semiconductors since early this year, helping China account for about 30% of Samsung's HBM chip revenue in the first half of 2024, one of the sources said. The moves show how China is gearing up to keep its technology ambitions on track amid rising trade tensions with the U.S. and other western nations.
The beer industry is cutthroat, and brands are constantly trying to one up each other, but this has backfired more than once, resulting in lawsuits.
It's been a good week for TC Energy Corporation ( TSE:TRP ) shareholders, because the company has just released its...
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 1,913,157 vehicles. This includes Hyundai, Nissan and Tesla vehicles.
Chinese regulators have in recent months asked several large state-owned clients of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to drop the auditor as it braces for penalties over its work for troubled property developer Evergrande, said two sources. The regulators, mainly the Ministry of Finance (MOF), have given so-called "window guidance", or unofficial, verbal instructions to big state-owned financial institutions since at least April, said the sources who declined to be identified as the information was confidential. Bank of China (BOC), China Life Insurance, PICC, China Taiping Insurance and China Cinda Asset Management, are now among the more than 30 listed Chinese companies that have axed PwC as auditor this year, according to a Reuters calculation based on corporate filings.
For the first time since China became a major trading partner of Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) nations, frozen beef ranked among the top five imports from the region into China in 2023, displacing refined copper, a US university study shows. A new economic bulletin for 2024 from Boston University's Global Development Policy Centre said beef imports - mainly from Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay - to China had doubled in volume in the past five years and roughly quintupled in the past decade. T
Chinese companies are in a rush to go global amid a competitive domestic landscape and overall slower consumption at home. Even with many cultural hurdles to overcome, a global expansion presents lucrative opportunities for medium to large Chinese companies, both in terms of making profits and diversifying risks, creating business opportunities for lenders such as Citigroup, according to a top executive. "Chinese companies are especially looking at emerging markets like the Middle East, Asean an
Google has violated US antitrust law with its search business, a federal judge ruled Monday, handing the tech giant a staggering court defeat with the potential to reshape how millions of Americans get information online and to upend decades of dominance.
Family conversation turned into a violation of securities law involving the security firm.
Zalando said on Tuesday it would open a new tech site in China's tech-hub Shenzhen, but it was not planning to expand its marketplace to China at this point in time. The Chinese tech centre would allow the German online fashion retailer to tap into local expertise in social commerce and integrate that with the company's knowledge of the European e-commerce market, finance chief Sandra Dembeck said on an investor call following Zalando's second-quarter results. Zalando said it currently had no plans to expand its e-commerce platform to China.
In a landmark case in Europe, video platform TikTok has agreed to permanently remove a controversial feature that regulators say could be addictive and damage the mental health of young people. In the first case to be closed under the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA), the Chinese-owned company said it would indefinitely suspend the rewards programme on its "TikTok Lite" app, a less data intensive version of its main product that was launched in France and Spain earlier this year. TikT
(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s electric-vehicle sales slumped in July, extending a broad pullback since incentives ended late last year and undermining automakers’ plans in the EV shift. Most Read from BloombergSinger Akon’s Multibillion-Dollar Futuristic City in Africa Gets Final NoticeAfrica’s Richest City Needs $12 Billion to Fix InfrastructureNew York City’s Outdoor Dining Sheds Will Start DisappearingThe 5 Coastal States That Face the Most Devastating Flood RiskParis Spent €1.4 Billion to Clean U
Deals include one with tech giant Microsoft, which announced last month that it will use Lumen's network equipment to expand its capacity for AI workloads. Lumen, which provides secure digital connections for data centers, said on Monday that it is involved in active discussions with customers to secure sales opportunities worth an additional $7 billion. Lumen said that major corporations are rushing to secure high-capacity fiber, a resource that is becoming increasingly valuable and potentially scarce, due to growing AI requirements.
U.S. oil production is set to exceed previous forecasts as Permian Basin output surges and producers raise production guidance.
A federal judge has ruled that Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google is a "monopolist." Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Google illegally maintained its monopoly on internet search by paying companies that operate web browsers to be the default search engine. Google says it plans to appeal the ruling. Neil Chilson, Head of AI Policy at The Abundance Institute, explains the ruling like this "The judge parsed out the fact that Google is a monopolist in this market and then said the problem here is maintaining that monopoly, not earning that monopoly. So being the best is how you might earn a monopoly, but then if you maintain it using anti-competitive conduct, that's what they were focused on here." Chilson and Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan discuss the decision in the video above. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination. This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.