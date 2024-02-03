Oklahoma County judge orders state to pay daily fine until inmate is transferred to mental health facility
The British TV star was diagnosed with terminal cancer in August 2020
Kelly Clarkson says a diagnosis about her health motivated her make some new choices.
Loblaws is under fire once again for what some are calling false advertising, after a Reddit user took to the platform to show that the content of their product weighed nearly half of what it claimed to.
She’s an actor, author and podcaster, but when Emily Ratajkowski hit fame, she was best known for her modelling – and her enviable physique
The princess received "planned abdominal surgery" last month.
Tawana Musvaburi didn't have any symptoms or a bump so was shocked to discover she was eight months pregnant.
Porizkova was up and walking on her own 18 hours after surgery — but is this common?
Heart & Stroke Foundation's latest findings cause push for access to portable AED machines.
A 31-year-old woman and her two daughters — ages 3 and 8 — were injured after alkaline was thrown at them in South London, England
After the alleged incident, the infant had trouble breathing and was hospitalized, authorities say
International experts analysed data from 115 countries, including the UK.
The MIND diet is a flexible, Mediterranean-style diet that emphasizes foods for a healthy brain and longevity. Here are five ways to try it.
Washington state is experiencing its first known outbreak of a potentially deadly fungus, according to public health officials. Four patients in the last month have tested positive for Candida auris, or C. auris, Public Health - Seattle & King County said in a release. The first case occurred in a patient who had recently been admitted to Kindred Hospital Seattle, which was identified through a proactive screening program.
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to “cozy” murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion. They are, it seems, entering the era of “cozy cardio,” an activity that lies right
The Princess of Wales is currently being support by Prince William and their three children as she recovers at home from abdominal surgery
Many ultraprocessed foods are made by “predigesting” whole foods, a process that experts say destroys nutrients and bypasses the body’s sense of fullness.
There is a growing push for Canada to allow "advanced consent" for medical assistance in dying (MAID), which would allow a competent person to request MAID before they lose the ability to consent. As Neetu Garcha reports, the federal government is taking longer than expected to implement the legislation, leaving those living with dementia waiting in agony.
The Princess of Wales' team teased there's "lots more to come in 2024!"
Boo, an 11-year-old whippet, is the first dog in a clinical trial of longevity pills for dogs. He loves the meaty taste of the anti-aging pill LOY-002.
Canadian filmmaker Molly McGynn's new dramedy Fitting In reaches into her own past. When McGynn was 16, she found out she had a rare medical condition known as MRKH. She hopes the movie will help others diagnosed with it to feel less alone.