Oklahoma doctor talks influenza in state as positivity rates reach 25%

ABC News

In 2020, as a pandemic raged across the globe, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took to social media to appeal to his hundreds of thousands of followers on Facebook. The son of the late U.S. Attorney General and New York Sen. Bobby Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, the younger Kennedy said he was looking for parents whose children had been vaccinated against a different virus -- human papillomavirus or HPV -- and later grew sick. The families could sue the manufacturer Merck in civil court claiming marketing fraud – allegations Merck denies.