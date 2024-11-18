Oklahoma experiences record number of November tornadoes
Oklahoma experiences record number of November tornadoes
Oklahoma experiences record number of November tornadoes
Snowfall warnings issued for southern Alberta, with drivers urged to brace for difficult travel through Monday
A rapidly intensifying storm will threaten some hazardous conditions across B.C. through the first half of the week
A large and powerful storm will bring hefty snowfall totals to parts of the Prairies this week. Expect power and travel disruptions
Gusty winds and heavy rain will spread into Ontario as a traditional fall low moves into the region this week
A bunch of gophers helped restore the plant life around Mount St. Helens after a devastating eruption
Strong wind, heavy rain, dropping temperatures are all in store for Ontario this week, ending the late-season warmth
The swells generated by the next B.C. storm will propagate thousands of kilometres, reaching as far as Hawaii and the western beaches of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. Talk about impact.
A rapidly intensifying low, also known as a weather bomb, will bring big waves, powerful winds, heavy snow, and rain to B.C. this week. Brace for outages and travel disruptions
Brace for power and travel disruptions as a large and potent storm takes aim at the Prairies this week. Heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions are the main threats
A mild pattern may hold tight across Ontario through the second half of November
A super typhoon ripped through Philippines’ largest island on Sunday, knocking down houses and sending more than half a million people to emergency shelters, as rare back-to-back storms cause havoc across an exhausted nation.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon wrecked houses, caused towering tidal surges and forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee to emergency shelters as it cut across the northern Philippines on Sunday in the sixth major storm to hit the country in less than a month.
The National Capital Commission (NCC) has decided to remove widespread buckthorn from Atlantis Woods in Ottawa's Westboro Beach neighbourhood after the community pressured them to improve the forest's health.Removing the invasive shrub was part of the NCC's original plan to redevelop Westboro Beach, according to Westboro resident Kristen Hayes.Hayes said she and other locals were consulted over how to remove the buckthorn, but the NCC initially chose not to go ahead with the removal efforts.That
The APACE project is attempting to harness bacteria’s natural ability to convert sunlight into energy.
Skiers in Metro Vancouver were overjoyed as a storm system brought snow to the Sea-to-Sky region on Saturday. As Maurice Katz found out, it's prompting some Lower Mainland ski resorts to open up early.
The first significant snowfall of the season in the Calgary area is causing accidents, delays, and at least one major pileup in the region.
Yannis Cleymans has been fascinated with Newfoundland and Labrador since he was a child living in the U.S. (Submitted by Yannis Cleymans)A Belgium researcher besotted with Newfoundland and Labrador recently came across an image snapped from space that shows a beached whale in a rural area. After sharing it online, he's been blown away by the response.Yannis Cleymans, who lives outside the Belgian city of Leuven, is an avid follower of the province and has been writing Wikipedia entries related t
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Typhoon Man-yi left at least three villagers missing, destroyed houses, knocked out power in entire towns and displaced large numbers of villagers before blowing away from the northern Philippines, worsening the crisis wreaked by five previous storms, officials said Monday.
A Texas Low will move northward into Canada bringing a heavy wet snowfall initially, changing to blowing snow with wind gusts picking up on Tuesday. Totals up to 40cm are likely. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
The slender-billed curlew could be the first known global bird extinction from mainland Europe, north Africa and west Asia.