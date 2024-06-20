Oklahoma farmers devastated, out thousands of dollars after suspect sets fire to hay bales
Oklahoma farmers devastated, out thousands of dollars after suspect sets fire to hay bales
Oklahoma farmers devastated, out thousands of dollars after suspect sets fire to hay bales
With just a few days left in the law term and more than 20 rulings still to be issued, the Supreme Court once again left Americans on tenterhooks Thursday when it released just four opinions, not including its most eagerly awaited. The justices, three of whom were appointed by Donald Trump, are still weighing Trump’s bid to be granted king-like immunity shielding him from prosecution for his role in the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021. Each day that passes without a ruling sets prosecutors back i
The set just got a lot hotter.
"I am trying to handle a certain situation properly so I don’t let my anger get the best of me."
The CNN anchor appeared to reach her fill of having to correct the former president.
Bob Good shows some Republicans can still take on Donald Trump and have a fighting chance
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has made a rare public comment about his divorce from former wife Christine Baumgartner earlier this year.
The tables have turned.Had everything gone according to plan, Donald Trump would be on trial right now in South Florida for hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago ocean estate after leaving the White House. The politician, still licking his wounds from his New York conviction, would be desperately fighting to stave off a humiliating distinction: becoming the first former president to be branded a two-time felon.Instead, a very different trial of sorts will be underway this Friday at a t
The former president is once again lashing out at the network for letting a guest speak critically of him.
The Prince and Princess of Wales shared some funny and sweet interactions with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour
Ukraine has waged a highly effective asymmetric-warfare campaign against the Black Sea Fleet, destroying and damaging a number of Russian warships.
One commenter got rude about Madix's workout routine — but she wasn't having it
The Kings' new logo is heavily inspired by the '90s look sported by Gretzky in his peak, but features the 1967 crown and other slight updates.
The country star celebrated his 48th birthday with wife Gwen Stefani in Italy
Queen Camilla's incredible hat got in the way on day one of Royal Ascot as she greeted Mike Tindall with a sweet kiss. See hilarious photos…
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, was summer personified in her third day at Royal Ascot, stunning crowds as she wore a floral-print silk dress from Suzannah London and bright pink hat.
Gigi Hadid shared photos of herself wearing a gingham bikini decorated with a daisy floral print from Frankies Bikinis to nail this summer's picnic core trend.
The singer shared a close up from one of the daring looks from her latest music video 'Ask & You Shall Receive'
“The Late Show” host spotted a bizarre aside during the former president’s speech.
Unfortunately, that's not happening. I'm not European!
She was all smiles as she flaunted her abs in a two-piece set.