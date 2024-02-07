Oklahoma lawmaker is behind bill to ban gay pride at state agencies
Oklahoma lawmaker is behind bill to ban gay pride at state agencies
Oklahoma lawmaker is behind bill to ban gay pride at state agencies
Police had repeatedly said no foul play is currently suspected in the deaths of David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney, and Ricky Johnson
A medical examiner testifies that the pattern on the back and right thigh of a boy killed in a Westlake crosswalk matched the design of the front grille of an SUV driven by a Hidden Hills woman.
A Pickering city councillor is facing backlash from community members and her council colleagues after penning an op-ed saying she does not support the concept of Black History Month, which led to public outcry and some demanding an apology.In the op-ed, which was published online Sunday in the Oshawa Durham Central Newspaper, Coun. Lisa Robinson denounced the idea of celebrating Black History Month, arguing that "the race to equality is not the celebration of one race over another."We are so hu
John George Todd III was found guilty of six charges in connection with the Capitol breach, including two felonies.
The 51-year-old was denied bond and remains in the Lexington County Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said.
The first-time parents previously claimed that the medical staff "propped [their newborn's head] on top of his body" to conceal the fact that he was decapitated
David C. Shroitman, 27, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence and hindering apprehension
Four Montreal businesses were targeted in a string of arson attacks overnight. Montreal police say the first attack happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in Rivière-des-Prairies.Someone smashed the window of a business on Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard and set off an incendiary device inside, said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal.There were two more attacks on restaurants in the Saint-Laurent borough between 2:20 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. An hour later, a
OTTAWA — The political battle lines over gender identity came into sharper focus Wednesday as Pierre Poilievre came out against treating young people with puberty blockers — a position that prompted a broadside from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Conservative leader wants to take away the rights of parents and kids alike, Trudeau said after Poilievre finally clarified his stance on the controversial course of gender-affirming therapy. Transgender children are much more likely to attempt suic
One officer was choked by the man, officials say.
The Hobby Lobby family emerges as the driving force behind the group running ads about Jesus during the Super Bowl
Sarah de Lagarde has launched a legal battle against Transport for London after she was run over by two Underground trains.
A security officer who worked as a contractor for the U.S. State Department was arrested on federal charges on Tuesday in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an arrest warrant showed. Kevin Michael Alstrup was arrested in Washington on charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building, according to the warrant. The warrant was filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Sixteen-year-old Aspen Cervo says he began thinking about a student walkout over the Alberta government's planned policies around transgender youth right after Premier Danielle Smith announced them last week. The Grade 10 student at Leduc Composite High School said earlier this week that his 13-year-old brother is transgender and that Wednesday's walkout was meant to show him and others they're supported. "I'm lucky to grow up in a household where it's safe to be whoever I want to be, but not al
Miami Beach police are investigating human remains appearing to be a fetus that washed up on shore Tuesday. Police say it's a "unique call."
CNN goes inside a compound deep under the besieged southern city, where the Israeli military says Hamas held hostages. Much of the surrounding residential area has been destroyed.
An escaped 17-year-old inmate who was being held on attempted murder charges in Louisiana was turned in by his parents and is now back in custody.
This is Part 2 of a two-part series on new revelations concerning the investigation into former Vancouver detective James Fisher. Part 1 is online here.The first call the troubled young woman said she made after stabbing a man during a drug deal gone wrong was to celebrated Vancouver detective James Fisher.She later told investigators that she'd driven to Burnaby's Lougheed Centre Mall in June 2015 with her then-boyfriend to sell some leftover suboxone, according to newly released court document
OTTAWA — A former RCMP intelligence official has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for breaching Canada's secrets law in what the judge called a case without precedent. Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger handed the sentence Wednesday to Cameron Jay Ortis, who was found guilty in November of violating the Security of Information Act. Maranger said Ortis will be credited with time spent in custody, and he must now serve another seven years and 155 days. Ortis, 51, led the RCMP's Ope
The Indiana father previously sought protection from his son, saying he was physically abusive, according to police.