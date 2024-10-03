Oklahoma lawmakers hold third interim study on child care affordability, accessibility

The Daily Beast

Donald Trump spent a large chunk of his campaign rally Thursday railing not against his actual opponent, Kamala Harris, but taking pot shots at his old rival Joe Biden over how he looks in a swimsuit.Throughout his speech in Saginaw, Michigan, Trump seemed preoccupied with the push Democrats made over the summer to get Biden—a weaker candidate than Harris, according to polling—to step aside.“That was a coup of an American president,” Trump said. “They took his presidency, they said, ‘You get the