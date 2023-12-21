Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly hiding camera in bathroom during church cookout at his home
52-year-old Zhang Xiuqiang is accused of taking cash from three passengers on board a Scoot flight from Vietnam to Singapore.
Hend Bustami was sentenced to 15-years-to-life for stabbing her mother to death, a month after making headlines for another arrest
Doctors who have been treating released hostages confirmed some suffered violent sexual assaults while they were held captive in Gaza.
He is now in the San Diego county jail.
E. Scott Sills was found guilty of second degree murder in the death of his wife and business partner Susann Sills
Brianna Ghey, 16, was stabbed to death in a ‘frenzied and ferocious’ attack with a hunting knife.
The boy was reported missing from Wichita, Kansas, officials say.
Police said the Ohio parent got on the bus and attacked the driver as kids were getting off.
For nearly 40 years, a set of human remains discovered near Seattle in 1985 were known to investigators only as Bones 17. And it was 17 years later that police confirmed the remains belonged to a victim of the so-called “Green River Killer” – but they still didn’t know the victim’s name.
Six plaintiffs are suing religious group the Fellowship of Friends, founder Robert Earl Burton and an award-winning winery, alleging gender violence and human trafficking.
House of Secrets: 9 children hidden for years in Oklahoma home found after police tip
Toronto police have arrested the driver of a stolen U-Haul truck downtown after he allegedly abducted a citizen at gunpoint on Wednesday. The suspect is believed to have been involved in a robbery in which a police officer was stabbed two weeks ago.Police said the driver, 49, was chased by Toronto police cruisers following from a distance on the ground and a York Regional Police helicopter tracking the vehicle from above. The chase ended in a collision at Church and Carlton streets, where the su
Leonor Priestle and her son Robert Yancy Jr. were both arrested following the escape
Blade Silvano used ‘careful deception’ to convince her victim she was a man, Cambridge Crown Court heard.
A jilted husband who tried to murder his estranged wife outside a family court ahead of their divorce hearing 'to teach her a lesson' has been jailed for 24 years. Asim Abdulrasul, 47, repeatedly stabbed Wafae Khatab during the frenzied broad daylight attack after ambushing her outside Birmingham Civil & Family Justice Centre. A court heard the 'controlling' thug chased his ex through the busy city centre before knifing her in the head in front of horrified commuters and shoppers last August. The attack, which only lasted six seconds, was ended when brave members of the public rushed to Wafae's aid and dragged her to safety into a café. Jurors were told after being arrested Abdulrasul laughed and told police: "I did it to teach her a lesson". Abdulrasul, of Coventry, denied attempted murder, possessing a knife and coercive and controlling behaviour but was found guilty following a trial in July. He was jailed for 24 years at Birmingham Crown Court last Friday (15/12). Sentencing, Judge Heidi Kubic said: "On 16 August last year you attempted to murder Wafae Khatab in broad day light in the centre of this city. "People were on their way to work. "At the time you were consumed with embittered rage because Mrs Khatab had rejected you as a husband and left you some three years ago. "You were only prevented from succeeding in this outrageous and frenzied attack by the brave actions of two members of the public. "You controlled what she wore and who she socialised with. On August 17, 2019 you saw her speaking with a male co worker at your then place of work. "As a result of that you assaulted her, telling her that she would die, here in the UK, and threatened to send her head back to her family in Morocco in a box. "She was terrified of you and two days later when she rejected your sexual advances you assaulted her, slapping and kicking her to the abdomen." The judge said the victim had fled to a woman's refuge, even leaving her shoes behind and she had taken a non molestation order out against the defendant. She added: "You no longer knew where she lived and you then launched a smear campaign on the Internet causing enormous embarrassment for her and her parents in Morocco." Referring to the attack, she said: "CCTV footage clearly shows that from the moment you caught up with her you delivered seven or eight blows towards her head with the knife within just six seconds. "In just six seconds you managed to inflict serious injuries." Michael Williams, prosecuting, said the pair had met online in 2015 when Wafae was living in Morocco and Abdulrasul in Coventry. They married in Morocco and came back to the UK in 2018. The court heard he wanted to start a family immediately but she had difficulty in conceiving a child. During the relationship Abdulrasul had been violent towards her and in 2021 she started divorce proceedings, which he had contested. She subsequently began a relationship with another man and fell pregnant. On the morning of August 16 last year there was an arrangement for them to go to the family courts in Birmingham city centre for the divorce settlement. Mr Williams said CCTV captured Abdulrasul hanging around near the courts "waiting 40 minutes to attack Mrs Khatab before she went in." He added: "He started to make his move. She spotted him and knew immediately she was in danger, turns back and walks along Temple Row. "It was 9.45am and that everybody was going about their business as you would expect. "Mrs Khatab walks towards Broad Street and she is then chased by the defendant. "He catches up with her and you see the knife in his hand. "You see the ferocity of the attack upon her which only ended because people bravely intervened. "Mrs Khatab was pulled into a cafe by the shop owner and the door was held shut by him and another." Mr Williams said other members of the public had thrown tables and an advertising sign at Abdulrasul causing him to drop his knife. He said the defendant then picked up the blade and walked off and the emergency services were called. Mr Williams said at one point Abdulrasul tried to get on to a flat bed van but was stopped before being eventually arrested by armed police. The victim, who was taken to the Queen Elizabeth hospital, had been stabbed twice to her head and once to the right side of her face. She also had two deeper wounds to her left upper arm and wrist caused by her trying to defend herself. Islam Khan, defending, said Abdulrasul had come to the UK as a refugee after fleeing the civil war in Sudan, became a British citizen in 2012 and had been brought up by his mother. He told the court his client had worked at various warehouses and as a taxi driver and was 'deeply sorry and remorseful' for what he had done.
LANGLEY, B.C. — Police in British Columbia say a woman faces more than a dozen charges related to an alleged human trafficking scheme involving sexual exploitation of people under 18. Langley RCMP say Jennifer Lynn Stephens faces 14 criminal charges for her alleged role in a human trafficking and pimping operation, including forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and benefiting and advertising sexual services. Police say they were called to a gas station in Langley in ear
The Pakistani couple were jailed for life for killing Saman Abbas, 18, over an arranged marriage.
EDMONTON — Police say an Edmonton couple and a family member have been charged with more than 100 offences in what investigators are describing as one of the most disturbing cases of child abuse they have seen. Edmonton police allege there were years of physical and emotional abuse of seven children and family pets. Police say they began investigating reports of significant child abuse on Dec. 1. They say a 34-year-old Edmonton father, his 37-year-old common-law partner and a 25-year-old male fa
VANCOUVER — Police say a 72-year-old woman used a shovel to chase a combative and naked man from her Vancouver home on Tuesday night. Vancouver police say in a statement the man entered the home by smashing a window with a pointed metal rod. They say the woman, who lives alone in the home, got out of bed, grabbed a shovel and chased the man from her house as he swung the rod at her. Police say the woman then cornered the suspect in his vehicle until police arrived. They say neighbours called 911
A U.S. Navy petty officer was carrying a large teddy bear when he showed up at a Long Island train station for what he thought was a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old girl, the feds said Tuesday. But Douglas Engstrom’s meet-up Friday turned out to be with an undercover FBI agent, and now he faces the possibility of 10 years to life in prison. Engstrom, 36, a divorced father of two children ...