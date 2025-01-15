Oklahoma nonprofits report fewer volunteers, less donations

ABC News

Defense attorneys for Sean "Diddy" Combs claimed in a new court filing on Tuesday that videos depicting sexual activity between the rapper, his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and male prostitutes "confirm Mr. Combs's innocence" because they show sexual activity among "consenting adults." There are nine videos of what prosecutors have alleged Combs called "freak offs" -- described by prosecutors as "elaborate and produced sex performances" -- that are currently available for defense attorneys to view. "Contrary to what the government has led this Court and the public to believe, the so-called 'Freak Offs' were private sexual activity between fully consenting adults in a long-term relationship," defense attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos said.