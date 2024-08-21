Oklahoma oil tycoon Harold Hamm raises millions for Trump campaign
As Stephanie Grisham spoke at the Democratic National Convention, a screen behind her displayed a text exchange she said she'd had with Melania Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.
The former president does not like being called this one word.
Donald Trump on Monday claimed Kamala Harris is refusing to take part in a presidential debate on Fox News which was being considered for next month.“Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform. Instead, Trump said he’s agreed to do a “Tele-Town Hall, anchored by Sean Hannity, for Fox” in Pennsylvania.Harris’ campaign has not confirmed it has declined to go ahead with the debate, but
Former President Trump said late Monday that he would participate in a tele-town hall hosted by Fox News next month instead of a debate on the network, after the Harris campaign made clear the vice president would not participate. “Rather than the debate on September 4th, I have agreed to do a Tele-Town Hall, anchored…
Kennedy campaign spent more than $7m in July but only brought in $5.6m
Lawyers for a group of Capitol police officers said a subpoena was delivered to the former mayor’s New York City doorman in April
"Why wouldn't they like me?" Trump asked of suburban women across the country, calling polls showing him trailing Kamala Harris "fake."
Joe Biden, Raphael Warnock, Hillary Clinton and more all dunked on the former president during their speeches on Monday night.
Not even a week after telling the crowd at a North Carolina rally that Kamala Harris was copying him, Donald Trump’s campaign spokesperson released a video of the former president deboarding his plane using Harris’ campaign song, Beyoncé’s “Freedom.”Beyoncé gave Harris permission to use the song from her 2016 album Lemonade at the end of last month. Since then Harris’ campaign has put it to use every chance it gets, from her first campaign ad to her dramatic entrance at the DNC Monday night. As
Amid Donald Trump’s continuing efforts to beat the “weird” allegations that Democrats have been levying, the former president on Monday claimed that he and running mate JD Vance are quite the opposite: “extremely normal.”In York, Pennsylvania, Trump referenced the attack that has gained steam in large part thanks to President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz."He said we’re weird, that JD and I are weird. I think we’re extremely normal people, exactly like you” Trump said with
The former first lady shaded Donald Trump's racist remarks about "Black jobs."
A onetime MAGA pundit, a former congressman and former White House officials are among the Republicans endorsing Kamala Harris at the DNC.
A former conservative federal appellate judge is urging the Supreme Court to keep Donald Trump off the ballot, arguing the ex-president’s effort to cling to power after his 2020 election loss was “broader” than South Carolina’s secession from the US that triggered the Civil War.
Senate Republicans are worried former President Trump could be blowing their chances of winning back the majority as he flails in his response to Vice President Harris’s surge of momentum, according to GOP aides and strategists. Harris has narrowed Trump’s lead in Republican-leaning Senate battlegrounds such as Ohio and Florida and pulled ahead in other…
Biden loyalists saw last night’s schedule fiasco as a new blow after the indignities of recent weeks.At the first night of the Democratic National Convention—which was supposed to be dedicated to thanking him—the president was still speaking after midnight when many TV viewers, and voters, on the East Coast were tucked up in bed.DNC organizers put the lag down to “raucous applause” in the “electric atmosphere” of the convention hall.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoo
Hillary Clinton basked in some karmic revenge against Donald Trump on Monday night as the crowd at the Democratic National Convention chanted “Lock him up!”—eight years after the now convicted felon defeated her.“Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial,” Clinton said. “When he woke up, he’d made his own kind of history: the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions.”The comment thrilled the crowd. “Lock him up!” they chanted, interrupting the speech. Clinton smiled and nodde
Trump's running mate claimed the Kentucky Democrat was "wishing" harm on Vance's family with his comments about pregnancies caused by sexual assault.
Barron Trump is headed back to his home state for college. Donald Trump told the New York Post on Tuesday that his 18-year-old son will continue his schooling somewhere in the Empire State, dropping his biggest hint to date about where his youngest will attend college. The elder Trump stopped short of saying exactly where Barron is enrolling, however, teasing that the family will make an announcement “soon.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered
A recent swing state survey that showed Harris in lead used trustworthy methodology, polling experts told The Independent
Barack Obama brought up the weirdness of Donald Trump’s obsession with crowd size in front of around 50,000 people in Chicago on Tuesday, ribbing the other former president in his speech on the second night of the Democratic National Convention. “Here’s a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. It’s been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he’s afraid of losin