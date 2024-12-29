Oklahoma politicians react to news of former President Jimmy Carter's death
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has riled up MAGA fans with his online support of President-elect Donald Trump. The Democrat voiced agreement with Trump and his DOGE co-head Elon Musk’s pro-H-1B stance, leaving some red voters swearing away from their party in fear that it was becoming too palatable for the liberals. While some appeared ready to take lighters their black and gold MAGA caps, others claimed that Newsom was purposefully stirring the pot and trying to alienate Republicans from their le
President-elect Trump has spent parts of the holiday season vowing to take over the Panama Canal, calling for the U.S. to buy Greenland from Denmark and suggesting Canada could become the 51st state. It all suggests Trump is focused on somehow expanding the U.S. on his watch, though it’s hard to tell how serious it all…
President-elect Donald Trump has again hinted that he is far from done with legal battles after his $15 million settlement with ABC and its star anchor George Stephanopoulos. On his Truth Social platform, Trump reposted a photo of E. Jean Carroll with large letters that read: “Should a woman go to jail for falsely accusing a man of rape? Retruth if you want justice for Trump.” The comments are among a slew of posts and reposts from the incoming president in which he has suggested that he will tr
The Panama Canal "wasn't just a free gift. There are conditions, that the canal remain neutral," says Robert O'Brien The post Trump Serious About Buying Greenland, Taking Control of the Panama Canal, Says Former Nat’l Security Advisor | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Tech billionaire Elon Musk labeled a section of President-elect Trump supporters as “contemptible fools” as the online debate around visas for highly skilled workers on the right intensifies. A Trump world civil war has been brewing this week as Musk, and his “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) partner Vivek Ramaswamy have found themselves on the…
I thought it could be fun to play along. What might change, for better or worse, if this really happened? Dunkin' or Timmy's? Would America go metric?
Jimmy Carter was the only remaining president who was in office in the 1970s. Now, only one president who served during the 20th century is alive.
Forbes last year estimated that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s net worth was about $15 million.
Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States and a global force for peace after his presidency, has died at 100.
The husband of the woman who prepared the cake died from food poisoning months earlier
New York Times columnist David Brooks heralded cable news' declining ratings as a signal for renewed humility in politics, arguing that people are avoiding their televisions because they’re tired of overpoliticization. In a conversation with PBS NewsHour, Brooks and MSNBC anchor Jonathan Capehart discussed politics' post-election reckoning as audiences flee different news mediums. Moderator Lisa Desjardins said a poll she conducted on 2024’s political word of the year overwhelmingly landed on “e
Europe and NATO rely on the US for SEAD capabilities, something that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shown is critical in a modern conflict.
There is a "real prospect" an unconventional attack by Russia against NATO - such as an act of sabotage or arson - will cause "substantial" casualties, a top alliance official has told Sky News.
Post-Covid China has become more open to foreign tourists than it has ever been in decades, with Europe so far the main target of Beijing's expanding unilateral visa-free entrance scheme. That is, except Sweden, Lithuania and the Czech Republic - the only European Union (EU) nations not on the list. Chinese analysts say the omission reflects what Beijing sees as problematic bilateral relations over issues ranging from Taiwan to access to technology. Tensions over the Ukraine war have made matter
BERLIN (AP) — Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk caused uproar after backing Germany’s far-right party in a major newspaper ahead of key parliamentary elections in the Western European country, leading to the resignation of the paper’s opinion editor in protest.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu blasted the suggestion that Elon Musk’s government contracts might be a conflict of interest for his work in the White House—because he’s so rich that he’s immune to corruption. Speaking to Dana Bash on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, the New Hampshire governor brushed aside concerns that Musk’s financial dealings with the government might impact how he approaches his new role as co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency.
The AMX-10 RC has been referred to as a "light tank," but Ukraine found it wasn't up to the direct attack and repurposed it for another mission.
The threatening letters came from a nonprofit headed by Stephen Miller, who is expected to be Donald Trump's deputy chief of staff for policy.
The Atlantic Liberal Caucus is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down as party leader. Following an Atlantic Liberal Caucus meeting the morning of December 23, caucus chair Kody Blois wrote a letter to Trudeau, shared Sunday on social media by New Brunswick Liberal MP Wayne Long. "The discussion this morning centred around the need for you to resign as the Leader of the Liberal Party and to urgently allow for a process to determine a new leader to replace you," wrote Blois to Trud
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Five months after their shock offensive into Russia, Ukrainian troops are bloodied and demoralized by the rising risk of defeat in Kursk, a region some want to hold at all costs while others question the value of having gone in at all.