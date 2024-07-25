Oklahoma school districts respond to Ryan Walter’s classroom Bible demand

CBC

The last time Greg Hayward sent his six-year-old son Alexander to a birthday party, he prepared a gluten-free hotdog and cupcake in advance so his son wouldn't feel left out.Alexander has celiac disease and gluten makes him sick, so his parents are vigilant about what he eats, even making sure to avoid cross-contamination in their own kitchen. This means they have to prepare his school lunch every day, and he can only safely eat a select few packaged items from his school cafeteria in New Glasgo