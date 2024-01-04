Should Oklahoma schools be 100% phone-free for students?

Reuters

(Reuters) -The U.S. Military Academy at West Point can continue to consider race for now when evaluating who to admit to the elite military school, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday, rejecting a bid by the group behind the successful U.S. Supreme Court challenge to race-conscious college admissions policies. U.S. District Judge Philip Halpern in White Plains, New York, rejected a request for a preliminary injunction sought by Students for Fair Admissions, which was founded by affirmative action opponent Edward Blum. The judge, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, wrote that he could not at this early stage in the case rule in SFFA's favor without a full factual record to establish whether the use of race in West Point's admissions furthers compelling governmental interests.