Should Oklahoma schools be 100% phone-free for students?

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Department of Education policy adviser appointed by the Biden administration quit Wednesday to protest the administration's crucial military support of Israel's war in Gaza and its handling of the conflict's repercussions at home and abroad. Tariq Habash, a Biden administration appointee who had worked in the education department to help overhaul the student loan system and address inequities in higher education, told The Associated Press he submitted his resignation Wednesday.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigned Tuesday amid plagiarism accusations and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say unequivocally that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school's conduct policy. Gay is the second Ivy League president to resign in the past month following the congressional testimony — Liz Magill, president of the University of Pennsylvania, resigned Dec. 9. Gay, Harvard's first Black president, announced her departure just months into her tenure in a letter to the Harvard community.
"Parents, y'all can't be backseat drivers about your child's learning. You have to help reinforce it at home."
The ousted former president of Harvard University warned in a New York Times op-ed Wednesday that her resignation could be a sign of a “campaign” against higher education. Claudine Gay, who resigned from her post Tuesday after weeks of controversy sparked by a congressional hearing on campus antisemitism last month, also acknowledged that she “made…
Musician and music educator Rosemary Lawton's recent education thesis at Memorial University aims to shed light on the violence music teachers face in Newfoundland and Labrador. Music educator Rosemary Lawton says experiencing violence in the classroom is an unfortunately common reality for many teachers, one that's personally caused her "significant trauma." While musical instruments are meant to be played, she says they "can become projectiles really, really quickly."
Strictly Come Dancing pro Nadiya Bychkova wore a stunning off-the-shoulder knitted dress and Hollywood curls to announce her exciting new role with The Royal Ballet School
Canadian schools are struggling to keep music programs alive as government funding dwindles. But a charity linked to the Junos is filling the silence by donating much-needed instruments.
VANCOUVER — An unnamed school district in British Columbia has been ordered by the province's human rights tribunal to pay $5,000 to a student for failing to accommodate her anxiety disorder. Tribunal vice-chair Devyn Cousineau said in a decision released last month that the school district "failed to take reasonable steps" to investigate and address the female student's anxiety over her transition to high school in fall 2018. The family had filed the human rights complaint in 2020 accusing the school district of discrimination.
(Reuters) -The U.S. Military Academy at West Point can continue to consider race for now when evaluating who to admit to the elite military school, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday, rejecting a bid by the group behind the successful U.S. Supreme Court challenge to race-conscious college admissions policies. U.S. District Judge Philip Halpern in White Plains, New York, rejected a request for a preliminary injunction sought by Students for Fair Admissions, which was founded by affirmative action opponent Edward Blum. The judge, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, wrote that he could not at this early stage in the case rule in SFFA's favor without a full factual record to establish whether the use of race in West Point's admissions furthers compelling governmental interests.
When Jobanjeet Kaur arrived in Canada as an international student, she took a job that was supposed to pay $6.25 an hour. Even that, she said, was not given to her. "That is the first kind of exploitation," Kaur told The Pointer, describing the conditions international students commonly face in Canada. She highlighted how her own experience with employment exploitation including wage theft forced her to drop out of the college where she came here to study.
From Harvard to Hamas, a war is raging over the future of DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) in America right now. And the first battle of 2024 is set to play out in Hollywood this month. On January 24, the Motion Picture Academy will – as they do every winter – announce nominations for the Academy Awards.
Archival organizations guard the historical record, protecting documents that detail the path society has travelled, but what happens when that content is rife with outdated terms and distasteful labels damaging to Indigenous people?How do they move forward in a time of reconciliation when their duty is to preserve that past and make it publicly available?With respect and collaboration, says Heather Bidzinski, head of archives and special collections at the University of Manitoba and chair of th
Ofsted will halt its inspections until assessors receive training in protecting the wellbeing of school staff in the wake of a head teacher’s suicide, its chief announced.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The downfall of Harvard's president has elevated the threat of unearthing plagiarism, a cardinal sin in academia, as an ongoing tool in conservative attacks on higher education. Claudine Gay's resignation Tuesday followed weeks of mounting accusations that she lifted language from other scholars in her doctoral dissertation and journal articles. The allegations surfaced amid backlash over her congressional testimony about antisemitism on campus.
