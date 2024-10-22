Oklahoma sees surging whooping cough cases

CBC

Warning: This story deals with suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you can find resources for help at the bottom of this story.Two men died last month after jumping off the Confederation Bridge, which connects Prince Edward Island to New Brunswick.Officials say suicides on the 13-kilometre bridge are rare. But RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore confirmed two suicides happened less than two weeks apart: on Sept. 16 at 8:15 a.m. and on Sept. 28 at 8:55 a.m."No criminality is s