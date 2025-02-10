Oklahoma senator introduces bill to block tax breaks for marijuana businesses

Reuters

The U.S. House of Representatives speaker said on Sunday he would stick with a "one big bill" strategy to pass President Donald Trump's tax-cut agenda and fund border and military priorities, despite a limited $340 billion budget plan unveiled on Friday by Senate Republicans. Mike Johnson told Fox News Sunday that it will take some time to secure a Republican consensus because of the party's thin House majority. Senate Budget Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham unveiled a plan on Friday that would boost funding by $85.5 billion for four years for border security, deportations of migrants and for the military, leaving the extension of tax cuts to another bill later this year.