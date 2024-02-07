Oklahoma shuts down more disposal wells in response to recent earthquake
Oklahoma shuts down more disposal wells in response to recent earthquake
Oklahoma shuts down more disposal wells in response to recent earthquake
Southern California has experienced deadly flooding in recent days. So, where is the rain and energy going next? Well, Canada.
If deaths continue at the current rate, Sri Lanka could lose 70% of its elephants, experts say.
HALIFAX — The mayor of Cape Breton's largest municipality says she wept Tuesday night when a huge snowplow rumbled down her street in Sydney, N.S., where she had been trapped with her family since a weekend storm dumped 150 centimetres of snow on the community. "My three-year-old ... was so excited," Amanda McDougall said in an interview Wednesday, recalling the arrival of the plow. "It was palpable in the air how happy we all were." McDougall said her top priority as mayor of the Cape Breton Re
Over 100,000 customers remain without power in California Tuesday morning as a powerful storm continues to batter the state.
The heaviest snow from a multi-day, historical event is now done with the Maritimes, allowing for cleanup efforts to begin. Attention turns to Newfoundland on Tuesday for what's left of the epic snowstorm
VANCOUVER — A loggerhead sea turtle rarely seen in British Columbia waters has been rescued after being found suffering from hypothermia near Victoria. The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society says the reptile nicknamed Moira by staff had a core temperature of only 8.4 C after being found on Sunday in Pedder Bay between Victoria and Sooke. The society says local marine biologist Anna Hall was the first to respond and played a vital role in the rescue. The society says the turtle is re
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When rainstorms like this week’s powerful atmospheric river hit California, the earth begins to move. Water rushing down mountains and hills picks up soil and vegetation, as well as boulders, trees and cars that can become battering rams. In the blink of an eye, property is damaged or destroyed and lives are put at risk. Commonly called mudslides, these dangerous torrents are usually referred to by geologists and first responders as debris flows, which the U.S. Geological Surv
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A storm of historic proportions dumped a record amount of rain over parts of Los Angeles on Monday, sending mud and boulders down hillsides dotted with multimillion-dollar homes while people living in homeless encampments in many parts of the city scrambled for safety. About 710,000 people statewide were without power Monday evening. The storm was the second one fueled by an atmospheric river to hit the state over the span of days. Virtually all of Southern California was unde
Bald eagle mother Jackie braved the atmospheric river and kept her eggs warm through tropical storm-force winds, relentless rain then snow.
Heavy snow pummeled coastal areas of Nova Scotia in Canada over the weekend as a strong low-pressure system stalled just off the Canadian Maritimes.
A loggerhead turtle was rescued when it washed up on a beach in northwestern England, far from the warmer waters where the species would normally be found.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the wettest storms in Southern California history unleashed nearly 400 mudslides in the Los Angeles area after dumping more than half the amount of rainfall the city typically gets in a season in just two days, and officials warned Tuesday that the threat was not over yet. The storm continued to pose new hazards, with the National Weather Service issuing a rare tornado warning for San Diego County. The warning was cancelled shortly after it was issued, with forecasters
The storm fed off of unusually warm waters as it grew. It also reached "bomb cyclone" status as it neared California.
Some Mi'kmaw communities on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia are still digging themselves out after a multi-day storm blanketed the area in nearly a metre and a half of snow in some places. On Monday, Clark Paul from Eskasoni First Nation said he had been snowed in since Saturday but that he and his wife were well prepared and had all their essentials. He said the storm was shocking because it had been a mild winter until now."It seems like it all fell in one weekend," said Paul, 77.Environment
The Natural History Museum's prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition revealed the top images that captivated viewers.
Eyewitness video shows flooding and mudslides causing damage to parts of Los Angeles, as a powerful storm system gripped Southern California.
The California-based company, KoBold Metals, said the reserve will be the "world's biggest high-grade large copper mines."
A vacationer woke up to chairs, couch cushions and branches scattered across his resort in Mexico on Tuesday, February 6, after severe weather hit the Yucatan Peninsula.Video from Nick J Frank shows the rough scene from the “morning after” the storm lashed his beach resort in Isla Holbox, on the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. “Still no water or power,” Frank wrote in a post to X. “We’re going to try and get to the ferry on the other side of the island and leave. But the streets are flooded and it looks like we’ll have to wade through waist-high water.”The storm knocked out power for some in the region and downed trees and electricity poles, according to local reports.The cold front is expected to continue to bring rain, gusty winds, and large waves to the area, Mexico weather officials said on Tuesday. Credit: Nick J Frank via Storyful
An intense, long-lasting atmospheric river is moving across California — bringing widespread power outages, mudslides and life-threatening flooding as it dumps heavy rain and snow. Follow our live coverage here. This is what’s happening:
Democratic lawmakers warned of negative consequences for the climate if former President Trump is reelected during a Tuesday press conference marking the fifth anniversary of the Green New Deal resolution. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who introduced the original Green New Deal resolution with Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.), cited the climate crisis as well as simultaneous…