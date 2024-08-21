Oklahoma State football helmets to feature NIL fund QR codes
Oklahoma State football helmets to feature NIL fund QR codes
Oklahoma State football helmets to feature NIL fund QR codes
Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about great quarterback play, having won two Super Bowls and earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. At this past weekend's Fanatics Fest, he listed his five top quarterbacks in the NFL. While not a surprising list, it does…
Khelif was Algeria’s first woman to ever win a gold medal in boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics
Former classmate Jacob Bai also joined the athletes in the photo creation
The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Tuesday that forward Ryan Johansen, who has spent the majority of his career in Philadelphia on the sidelines after struggling with injuries, has been "placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract."
Did Hideki Matsuyama violate Rule 8-1 during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday? The PGA Tour determined that a violation wasn’t committed by the eventual champion, but the moment is worth closer investigating.
David and Lynn Townsend were on assignment outside Denver, Colorado, capturing images for a charity golf tournament when they noticed a gallery that was starting to take liberties with the golf balls being played. After a little more inspection, the duo, which operates under
After two weeks of preseason, columnist Jim Moore, aka @cougsgo, has already seen enough of the NFL’s weird new kickoff formation.
The coach of the Golden State Warriors took a page from star player Steph Curry's book.
Netflix's Untold series explores the murder of Steve McNair and his incredible career.
The Australian hip-hop community has been shaken by the reaction to Raygun's efforts in Paris.
There may be just one subtle change when it comes to how Matthews may lead now that he's wearing the 'C'.
Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of former President Trump, announced Sunday her verbal commitment to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami. Kai, 17, will join the Hurricanes in the 2026 signing class. The post doesn't mention whether she will attend…
Welcome to For The Win’s weekly WNBA fashion roundup. This week, we're rolling through all the phenomenal lewks the girls
Caitlin Clark had quite a Sunday for the Indiana Fever. She broke the WNBA rookie assist record with a full-court pass for a highlight-reel dime, and she got a technical foul for punching a stanchion in frustration, which is weird because she wasn't
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – The PGA Tour Player Advisory Council is scheduled to meet this afternoon in person at Castle Pines (and via Zoom for members of the 16-person PAC not in the field this week at the BMW Championship) at 5 p.m. ET to vote on a rang
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers traded defenceman Cody Ceci and a third-round draft pick in 2025 to the San Jose Sharks for blueliner Ty Emberson to complete their second deal of the day on Sunday.
Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March but will not be suspended because the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) determined the banned performance-enhancer entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his physiotherapist.
The dawn of another college football season means its time for the official preseason release of the NCAA Re-Rank 1-134 that has a heavy SEC flavor.
ESPN is projecting this Philadelphia Flyers star to have a career year.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills face the prospect of limping into the regular season with a mounting number of injured players, who now include receivers Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, safety Damar Hamlin and backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.