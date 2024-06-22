Oklahoma State University is looking to increase STEM grads with new science facility
The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Friday that public school boards in Ontario are an arm of government and cannot "disavow their constitutional obligations" under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, regardless of the terms in a collective agreement.The court delivered the ruling after hearing a case involving two public school teachers in Ontario who alleged their rights under section eight of the Charter — which protects them from "unreasonable search or seizure" — were violated by their school
Weeks after the University of Guelph assured potential student newcomers that there would be enough residence spaces for them, students and parents are angry the Ontario school's record enrolment for this fall means hundreds are now on a waitlist.One student association board member says he's even spoken to some students who are contacting other schools that have accepted them to see if they could still get in. Morgan Woodill, an incoming first-year student at the University of Guelph, is among
TORONTO — The injunction sought by the University of Toronto to clear a pro-Palestinian protest encampment would effectively prevent the group from engaging in other forms of protest on or near campus, lawyers for the demonstrators argued Thursday.
Several institutions running at a loss and fear that fewer overseas students will have major impact.
The closure of the University Players, the theatre company arm of the University of Windsor's School for Dramatic Art, isn't a blow just for students — it'll hit the community hard, former students say after the university announced its closure this week. "I would liken it to the OHL to the NHL, it's like your feeder, your way of getting known, getting out there, working with directors," said Sean Sennett, a 2019 graduate of the Bachelor of Fine Arts program and now professional actor. "This is
J.J. O'Neill Catholic School kicked off a new summer project today, but students needn't worry: they will still get the summer off. On Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2024, the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board (ALCDSB) welcomed local representatives to J.J. O’Neill Catholic School to acknowledge and celebrate a groundbreaking at the school site, located at 240 Marilyn Avenue in Napanee. Members of the board, members of the parent council, and school and administration staff joined invite
TORONTO — In Beatrice Schneider’s seventh grade classroom in Toronto, there are two fans in opposite corners of the room. One of them is broken. When temperatures soar – as they have this week while much of Ontario experiences a heat wave – the class gets stuffy, the students get sweaty and learning can be difficult. "It’s so hot," said Beatrice, who is 12. "There’s barely any breeze through the windows. It’s not enough." Beatrice is a student at Humbercrest Public School, which is among hundred
Whoever forms the next government is going to find it hard to ignore the issue of university funding
NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of Columbia University students who were arrested for occupying a campus building as part of a pro-Palestinian protest will have their criminal charges dropped, prosecutors said.
The Nova Scotia government says it's still working on new guidance for public educators about gender-diversity in schools. But after more than a year, that work has yet to yield any changes.Large numbers of 2SLGBTQ+ students at Nova Scotia public schools report being the targets of hate, feeling unsafe or threatened and struggling with mental-health problems.NDP MLA Lisa Lachance said the prolonged process of updating the guidelines is concerning."When we have a vulnerable population that we kno
Nova Scotia teachers, principals and education officials are trying a variety of ways to get kids back into class after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted in-school learning and cut attendance rates across the country.In the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education, an average of one in five high school students is absent on any given day.While the numbers have improved every year since facilities shut during the 2020 lockdown, progress has been slow and Cape Breton-Victoria's absenteeism
Many people choose small towns for the sense of community, walkability and safety that they can offer. In a small town, you know your neighbors and the folks you might interact with in your community....
Another day of hot and stifling weather is in store for millions of Canadians in southern and eastern Ontario, and through eastern Quebec, the Maritimes and much of Newfoundland. That has the lack of air conditioning in many school classrooms becoming a heated issue. Concerned students, parents and teachers in Ontario are urging school boards and governments to address the problem. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for June 20, 2024.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other civil rights organizations say they plan to file a lawsuit challenging a new Louisiana law that requires public schools to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom. The lawsuit, which has not yet been filed, was announced Wednesday after Gov. Jeff Landry (R) signed a Republican-led bill…
“All right. There you have it,” said The Good Liars comedian Jason Selvig after the MAGA voter dropped the bombshell confession and then silently turned away.
Justice Clarence Thomas, one of the Supreme Court’s leading conservatives, found himself standing alone when the court handed down a major gun decision Friday. Thomas broke with his eight colleagues, who all voted to uphold a federal gun ban for people under domestic violence restraining orders, a decision that handed a win to the Biden…
With just a few days left in the law term and more than 20 rulings still to be issued, the Supreme Court once again left Americans on tenterhooks Thursday when it released just four opinions, not including its most eagerly awaited. The justices, three of whom were appointed by Donald Trump, are still weighing Trump’s bid to be granted king-like immunity shielding him from prosecution for his role in the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021. Each day that passes without a ruling sets prosecutors back i
The full-page ad ran on the back cover and included the n-word
Princess Charlotte looked lovely in official royal pictures celebrating dad Prince William's birthday, wearing an anklet - something the daughter of Kate Middleton has never worn before.
Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War think tank called the use of the FAB-3000 bomb a "significant development" for Russia.