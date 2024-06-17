Oklahoma summer camps mix fun and education
Oklahoma summer camps mix fun and education
Oklahoma summer camps mix fun and education
King Charles made a subtle yet meaningful balcony change involving Princess Kate at this year's Trooping the Colour. Get the details…
Donald Trump issued an angry and confrontational Father’s Day message Sunday, using the occasion to lash out at his enemies and issue a hyperbolic plea for votes in November’s presidential election.The former president, 78, hit a familiar note in the all-caps missive, writing on Truth Social: “HAPPY FATHER’S DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE RADICAL LEFT DEGENERATES THAT ARE RAPIDLY BRINGING THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA INTO THIRD WORLD NATION STATUS WITH THEIR MANY ATTEMPTS AT TRYING TO INFLUENCE OUR S
Jerry Seinfeld’s performance in Australia on Sunday was briefly derailed by an anti-Israel heckler who was mercilessly mocked by the comedian. “We have a genius ladies and gentlemen, he solved the Middle East,” Seinfeld joked as the crowd in Sydney jeered the heckler. As security moved to eject the person, he continued, “They’re going to start punching you in about three seconds, so I would try to get all of your genius out so we can all learn from you.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Dail
As her father laid sick on on a gurney in a Niagara-area emergency room, Ann-Marie Zammit reassured him he'd recover. The medical staff at the Welland, Ont., hospital had told her despite an infection, and being in the emergency department for days, CJohn didn't have a fever, his vitals were stable and they'd be conducting more tests the next morning, Zammit told CBC Hamilton in an interview. She had reason to be hopeful. Before his illness, CJohn, 88, lived independently and was his happy, heal
One real estate expert says, “this is just the beginning.”
Actress Blake Lively wore a sheer mini dress with exposed bra detailing for a 'This Ends With Us' book event and dished about the forthcoming film
(Bloomberg) -- Narendra Modi seized a window to end his diplomatic purgatory with the US and Canada. Most Read from BloombergFlesh-Eating Bacteria That Can Kill in Two Days Spreads in JapanUkraine Bid for Global South Support Falters at Swiss SummitDanes Asked to Keep Supplies, Iodine Pills to Prepare for CrisesHow the US Mopped Up a Third of Global Capital Flows Since CovidSouthwest Plane Plunged Within 400 Feet of Ocean Near HawaiiThe Indian prime minister arrived at the Group of Seven meeting
The Princess of Wales has made her first public appearance since she was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the year.
The new photo comes just one day after the Princess of Wales made her first public appearance in six months.
The last time the Chicago Sky played the Indiana Fever, they knocked Caitlin Clark to the ground with a blindside hip check, resulting in a foul that was later upgraded to a flagrant foul. In today’s game, they moved slightly north on Clark’s body, as archrival Angel Reese was called for elbowing Clark in the …
Prince William and Kate Middleton have released an emotional behind-the-scenes video featuring tender family moment with Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George...
Murphy previously claimed that Trump had kissed her. Now, an upcoming book titled 'Apprentice in Wonderland' explores the pair's alleged bond at length
It has been another bad week for Vladimir Putin. In direct response to his unprovoked invasion, Ukraine has this week been able to sign a 10-year security pact with America - a bridge to its eventual membership of NATO, even if that is still a very, very long way away. EU accession talks for Ukraine will also begin before the end of the month.
Princess Anne had some difficulty taming her horse during the procession for the King's birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour
The former Los Angeles Lakers point guard died on May 4
Jolie is nominated for co-producing the musical adaptation of 'The Outsiders,' on which Vivienne is credited as a 'producer assistant'
‘I spoke to every president since I’ve been alive, including Ronald Reagan, I’ll have you know,’ former tennis star says
Dramatic video footage shows an elk running for its life while being chased by a wolf in Yellowstone National Park, but the elk's odds of survival suddenly improve.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump on Saturday night suggested President Joe Biden “should have to take a cognitive test," only to confuse who administered the test to him in the next sentence.
Stars of the beloved '70s series reunited ahead of the show's 50th anniversary at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco on Saturday, June 15