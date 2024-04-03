Oklahoma Supreme Court rules SQ 832 can move forward, prompting next steps
Oklahoma Supreme Court rules SQ 832 can move forward, prompting next steps
Oklahoma Supreme Court rules SQ 832 can move forward, prompting next steps
"I thought that was pretty slick of me," the White House press secretary told reporters.
The Senate faces a tough choice on Ukraine aid as Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) says the House will move a Ukraine package after the April recess, but one that could be strikingly different from the $95 billion package the upper chamber passed in February. The Speaker has already told Republican senators that a substantial portion…
Who’s to blame for the GOP’s dwindling House majority? It depends on whom you ask. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) made waves last month when she pointed fingers at a pair of fellow Republicans who decided recently to quit Congress before their terms were up, reducing the party’s already slim advantage to a hairline one-vote margin. Yet…
South Carolina’s Nancy Mace is becoming a master of deception | Opinion
HALIFAX — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says upcoming federal budget will include a $6-billion infrastructure fund to support homebuilding, as well as a $400-million top-up to the housing accelerator fund. Trudeau is in Halifax alongside Housing Minister Sean Fraser as part of the government's pre-budget tour, which aims to drum up attention and win back support on cost-of-living issues. The federal government says $1 billion will be available to cities for urgent infrastructure needs, while $5
BALTIMORE (AP) — Crews opened a second temporary channel on Tuesday allowing a limited amount of marine traffic to bypass the mangled wreckage of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which had blocked the vital port’s main shipping channel since its destruction one week ago. Work is ongoing to open a third channel that will allow larger vessels to pass through the bottleneck and restore more commercial activity, officials announced at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. The channels
A teenage girl who had been kidnapped by her father was following a sheriff's deputy's instructions and appeared to be surrendering when other deputies fatally shot her during a gun battle on a Southern California highway, according to recently released video and audio. Savannah Graziano, 15, was shot and killed as she ran toward San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies amid a hail of gunfire on Sept. 27, 2022. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released the audio and video clips, including a heavily produced and narrated 15-minute video, on Friday in response to public records requests made by The Associated Press and other media outlets.
The controversial court at the heart of efforts to ban mifepristone refused to abide by new rules meant to curtail the legal strategy popular with conservatives.
Part of a roadway on the Big Sur coast crumbled into the ocean over the weekend after part of a cliff gave way in what officials are calling a “slip out.”
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Katie Britt confided Tuesday that she counts some Democratic colleagues among her best friends in the Senate and said such cross-party relationships are essential to governing, especially as social media fuels widening political divisions. During a visit to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell's hometown, the first-term Alabama Republican also recounted how she carved out a unique role in the GOP conference as an adviser to McConnell and spoke about the need
The party that defines the abortion debate could control the Senate.
The 15-year-old girl was shot and killed on the side of a California highway less than 24 hours after she was abducted by her father.
A 2019 law banning most abortions in Ohio is unconstitutional following an abortion referendum last year, the state's Republican attorney general said in a court filing Monday. The filing comes after abortion clinics asked a Hamilton County judge to throw out the law since Ohio voters decided to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution last November. They argue that under the new constitutional amendment, the law, which bans most abortions once fetal cardiac activity can be detected, i
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed Taiwan, artificial intelligence and security issues Tuesday in a call meant to demonstrate a return to regular leader-to-leader dialogue between the two powers. The call, described by the White House as “candid and constructive,” was the leaders’ first conversation since their November summit in California produced renewed ties between the two nations’ militaries and a promise of enhanced cooperation on stemming the
President Joe Biden's administration is weighing whether to go ahead with an $18 billion arms transfer package to Israel that would include dozens of F-15 aircraft, five sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. The sale of 25 F-15s from Boeing Co. to Israel has been under review since the United States received the formal request in January 2023, one of the sources said, long before Israel's six-month-old military campaign in Gaza. Speeding delivery of the aircraft was among the top asks by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who visited Washington last week and held talks with U.S. officials including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, a second source said.
Major freight railroads will have to maintain two-person crews on most routes under a new federal rule that was finalized Tuesday in a milestone in organized labor’s long fight to preserve the practice. The Transportation Department's Federal Railroad Administration released the details of the rule that was first proposed during former President Barack Obama's administration. Out of more than 13,000 comments on the rule, about 60 opposed it. There has been intense focus on railroad safety since
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and "make political hay" out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Trudeau made the remarks after Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey wrote a letter urging him to convene an "emergency meeting of leaders" to discuss options. Furey is among seven provincial leaders who wanted Trudeau to forgo a planned $15-per-tonne increase in the federal consumer
“With each passing day, things are getting more and more complicated and no one understands what is at the base of the destruction, what is the objective.”
Poland's Supreme Audit Office (NIK) notified prosecutors that former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki may have committed a crime by acting to the detriment of the public interest when granting subsidies to municipalities, it said on Monday. Morawiecki and other high officials in the former Law and Justice (PiS) government neglected their duties, or abused their powers, when funding road construction and financing the post-pandemic recovery, NIK said in a statement.
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Panic set in around downtown Port-au-Prince on Monday as wild shooting filled the streets of Haiti's capital, with heavy gunfire near the national palace. The latest violence to rock the Caribbean island nation comes as the outgoing prime minister signaled that a broad transitional council is nearly finalized and seen as key to ending the current social and political crisis and paving the way for new elections. Reuters saw civilians rush to escape gunfire in the capital, where rival gangs control wide swathes of territory, three weeks after Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced plans to step down pending the creation of the council and the appointment of an interim leader.