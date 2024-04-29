Massive storms roll across Gulf coast after deadly tornadoes in Oklahoma: Live updates

The storm system that sparked deadly tornadoes in Oklahoma moved through the Gulf Coast on Monday.

Houston, Texas and the surrounding region is seeing “significant and life-threatening impacts” from severe rain, according to the National Weather Service. Several school districts closed for the day due to the storm, local outlet KHOU reports.

The storms will travel off the coast by Monday evening.

Over the weekend that storm system caused tornadoes to blow through Oklahoma, killing four people including one infant.

The four-month-old baby was found dead in Hughes County, Oklahoma, Emergency Management Director Mike Dockrey said in a statement to The Independent. Crews also identified a second death in Holdenville, as well as deaths in the towns of Marietta and Sulphur, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

Meanwhile, hospitals statewide are reporting 100 injuries from the tornadoes that touched down on Saturday evening. Twenty of those injured were inside a Sulphur sports bar when the tornado hit, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said on Sunday.

Mr Stitt said the tornado damage in Sulphur is the worst he has seen since taking office, noting many downtown businesses were destroyed.

19:45 , Katie Hawkinson

Governor Kevin Stitt is potentially reaching out to the Small Business Administration and other philanthropic opportunities to help business owners recover in the wake of destructive tornadoes this weekend, officials told reporters on Sunday.

Mr Stitt said the tornadoes destroyed most downtown businesses in the town of Sulphur.

“This is definitely the most damage since I've been governor,” Mr Stitt said of Sulphur on Sunday.

Areas impacted by tornadoes see thunderstorms overnight

19:15 , Katie Hawkinson

Residents grappling with severe tornado damage in central Oklahoma saw thunderstorms lingering overnight into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms are expected to continue but remain much weaker than what residents saw over the weekend.

A few thunderstorms linger across east-central Oklahoma which are gradually weakening.

VIDEO: Tornado leaves homes and businesses flattened as at least three dead in Oklahoma

18:45 , Katie Hawkinson

Weather calms in wake of devastating tornadoes

18:15 , Katie Hawkinson

The weather in Oklahoma is calming after a weekend of destructive tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of central Oklahoma, where the tornadoes hit, will still see severe thunderstorms today.

However, the tornado potential is “very low” and the maximum wind speeds are forecasted to reach only 60 miles per hour — much weaker than the gusts recorded this weekend.

The National Weather Service predicts a “very low” potential for tornadoes today. (National Weather Service)

WATCH: Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt speaks after tornadoes rip through state

17:45 , Katie Hawkinson

Brothers survive being lifted by tornado in Nebraska

17:15 , Katie Hawkinson

Brothers Roger Slatten and Royce Slatten were sucked out of their Elkhorn, Nebraska home by a tornado on Friday evening, they told CNN.

“The moment before we took off, we were both trying to head down the stairs,” Roger told CNN. “We kind of looked at each other, and for a long while I was certain that was the last time I would ever get to see my brother — could just hear the windows go boom, they all exploded.

Both brothers are injured but survived the encounter.

”Under our feet, the floor jolted a couple of times, and then we just took off,” Roger continued. “I did several head-over-heels cartwheels, hit my head on about anything I could, face-planted on the ground and got hurt and buried in the rubble.”

Tornadoes destroy Dollar Tree distribution centre in Marietta

16:45 , Katie Hawkinson

Dollar Tree’s distribution centre in Marietta, Oklahoma was destroyed by the vicious tornadoes that hit the state over the weekend.

Four people are dead and 100 are injured across the state.

A tornado ripped through Marietta, Oklahoma, destroying a Dollar Tree distribution center and flipping semis.

Residents mourn damage to town of Sulphur, Oklahoma

16:15 , Katie Hawkinson

The deadly tornadoes that swept through Oklahoma this weekend wrecked a small town of 5,000 people.

The tornadoes killed one person in Sulphur, Oklahoma and damaged nearly all downtown businesses, Governor Kevin Stitt said on Sunday.

“This is definitely the most damage since I've been Governor,” Mr Stitt said of Sulphur. Nearly 2,000 people are still without power in Murray County, which houses Sulphur.

Now, residents are looking to rebuild their lives.

“How do you rebuild it? This is complete devastation,” Kelly Trussell, a lifelong Sulphur resident, told the Associated Press. “It is crazy, you want to help but where do you start?”

A man moves salvaged items from a destroyed home in Sulphur, Oklahoma on Sunday. At least 100 people statewide sustained injuries from the tornadoes (AP)

Nearly 2k without power near Sulphur, Oklahoma

15:45 , Katie Hawkinson

More than 1,800 customers are without power in Murray County, Oklahoma — the county that houses Sulphur — according to PowerOutage.us.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said the tornado damage in Sulphur is the worst he’s seen in his career, noting all the downtown businesses had been destroyed.

“What I saw in downtown Sulphur is unbelievable,” he told reporters.

Damaged buildings in downtown Sulphur pictured on Sunday. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said the storms destroyed nearly all downtown businesses (via REUTERS)

MAPPED: Oklahoma regions threatened by weekend tornadoes

15:29 , Katie Hawkinson

An infographic from the National Weather Service detailing tornado risk late Saturday night. Tornadoes devastated the town of Sulphur, just south of the city of Ada (NationaL Weather Service)

An infographic from the National Weather Service detailing tornado risk late Saturday night. Several tornadoes hit the region, killing four and injuring 100 (National Weather Service)

SEE IT: Town of Sulphur decimated by tornadoes

15:15 , Katie Hawkinson

A man surveys storm damage in Sulphur, Oklahoma on Sunday. Governor Kevin Stitt said the town sustained the worst damage he has seen in his career (AP)

Damaged building in downtown Sulphur pictured on Sunday. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said the storms destroyed nearly all downtown businesses (via REUTERS)

A man moves salvaged items from a destroyed home in Sulphur, Oklahoma on Sunday. At least 100 people statewide sustained injuries from the tornadoes (AP)

Four dead in Oklahoma after devastating tornadoes

14:58 , Katie Hawkinson

Four people, including one infant, died in a series of devastating tornadoes that hit Oklahoma on Saturday evening.

The four-month-old infant was found dead by rescue crews in a damaged Holdenville, Oklahoma home, local outlet KOCO 5 reports.

Crews also identified a second death in Holdenville, as well as deaths in the towns of Marietta and Sulphur, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

More than 100 people throughout the state were injured by the tornadoes.