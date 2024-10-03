Oklahoman living in Appalachia sees hurricane devastation firsthand
Oklahoman living in Appalachia sees hurricane devastation firsthand
Oklahoman living in Appalachia sees hurricane devastation firsthand
From a gesture of good will to a legal nightmare.
WARNING: This story contains a graphic description of an attack.A violent attack on a teenage girl that was caught on video by multiple people in Kelowna, B.C., has prompted her father to come forward, demanding answers and justice.Kelowna RCMP say the attack happened on Friday night, and that the video has been circulating "widely" online in the southern Interior community, around 270 kilometres east of Vancouver in B.C.'s Okanagan.RCMP say the attack happened in the area of Boyce-Gyro Beach Pa
The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Hurricane Kirk is expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday.
LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) — Russ Lewis has picked up some strange things along the coast of Long Beach Peninsula in Washington state over the years: Hot Wheels bicycle helmets with feather tufts, life-size plastic turkey decoys made for hunters, colorful squirt guns.
Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of District Judge Kevin Mullins
Yevheniia Koval, 79, was found unresponsive with "multiple bruises" in May, leading to the arrest of her teenage granddaughter, Sofia Koval
Wayne Fernandes is frustrated he's hit a "roadblock" with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) in trying to get approval to clean up land along a section of Highway 401 near Guelph.While vacationing in Australia in the spring of 2023, Fernandes said, he noticed how pristine and litter free it was. He said he got "depressed" after returning to Canada and seeing the build-up of litter along the 401 while driving home to Guelph from the Toronto area's Pearson International Airport. Fernande
After a major x-class solar flare caused an eruption from the Sun late on Tuesday, we may be in for another spectacular display of the Northern Lights in the nights ahead.
Fewer than 5% of people in Taylor County, where it made landfall, have flood insurance.
Desperate residents of the storm-battered mountains of western North Carolina lined up for water and food, hunted for cellphone signals and slogged buckets from creeks to flush toilets days after Hurricane Helene’s remnants deluged the region. Emergency workers toiled around the clock to clear roads, restore power and phone service, and reach people stranded by the storm, which has a death toll of more than 150 people across the Southeast.
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Kirk strengthened Wednesday into a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic Ocean and was expected to grow rapidly into a major hurricane, forecasters said.
Parents have turned their children in following flash mob robberies at several stores in the Los Angeles area, the LAPD says.
As Hurricane Helene roared outside, the wind howling and branches snapping, John Savage went to his grandparents' bedroom to make sure they were OK.
Calgary first responders have destroyed a tunnel and encampment south of the Stampede grounds citing health and safety risks, police said Thursday."This was an incredibly elaborate underground structure that was highly dangerous, not only for those inhabiting it, but for the surrounding community," said Sgt. Kristian Thorpe of the community engagement response team."Camping on public land is against the city's bylaws. However, when approaching sites where individuals are experiencing homelessnes
A homeless man is on trial accused of the rape and manslaughter of Natalie Shotter.
HOUSTON (AP) — The sentencing of a former Houston police officer convicted of murder in the deaths of a couple during a 2019 drug raid was put on hold Thursday after he suffered a medical emergency in the courtroom.
Jessica Barnes' husband Brandon Barnes has been charged with murder in connection with her death
"My late husband was dying of leukemia, and his religious community made us pay for his 'sin' to save him, and it cost like $5,000."
KELOWNA, B.C. — Police say they have identified five attackers in a violent youth swarming captured on video Friday in Kelowna, B.C.
A 21-year-old woman kidnapped by Islamic State militants in Iraq a decade ago was freed from Gaza this week in a secret operation months in the making that involved Israel, the United States and Iraq, officials said. The woman is a member of the ancient Yazidi religious minority mostly found in Iraq and Syria which saw more than 5,000 members killed and thousands more kidnapped in an IS campaign in 2014 that the U.N. has said constituted genocide. She was freed after more than four months of efforts that involved several attempts that failed due to the difficult security situation resulting from Israel's military offensive in Gaza, Silwan Sinjaree, chief of staff of Iraq's foreign minister, told Reuters.