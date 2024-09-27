Oklahomans lending helping hand after Hurricane Helene devastates communities
Tropical storm Isaac is expected to grow into a hurricane by Friday, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday night, as the storm was generating swells affecting the coast of Bermuda.
Steinhatchee was hit perhaps harder than almost anywhere else in Florida. A look at the damage and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene.
Hurricane Helene could bring catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge, with officials warning to heed evacuation orders as this is not a survivable event for those in coastal or low-lying areas
Thousands of people were rescued from flooded homes and cars.
There were reports of shaking in Victoria and Vancouver, as a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit early Thursday morning
(Bloomberg) -- Helene is triggering dangerous rain and flooding across the US South, where it has killed at least 21 people and cut power to over 4 million customers after coming ashore in Florida as a major hurricane.Most Read from BloombergVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionClimate Migrants Stand to Overwhelm World’s MegacitiesNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCWhere Cargo Bikes Are Freeing Cities From Polluting VansExclusive Palo Alto Girls S
Trump infamously took a Sharpie to a federal hurricane projection. Project 2025 would wield an ax.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) — Stubborn drought in Ohio and the shifting weather patterns influenced by climate change appear to be affecting North America’s largest native fruit: the pawpaw.
With about two months left in the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics continue to be active with a new storm forming Friday.
Hurricane Helene continues to strengthen as it nears The Big Bend of Florida with landfall estimated around 10pm local time as a destructive category 4 hurricane. This is an extreme and life-threatening situation with unavoidable impacts. Meteorologist Laura Power has everything you need to know.
If you were woken up by a tremor in the night, you're not alone. A small earthquake struck near Victoria a little after 4 a.m.
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Isaac was intensifying and Tropical Storm Joyce was getting better organized in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, forecasters said.
From car accidents to rehabilitation, these big cats are finding their way to care facilities and back to the wild.
Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby shot this video of a storm surge that washed away nearby mobile homes in Steinhatchee, Florida. Rigsby was riding out the storm in a house nearby. Speaking to CNN, he said several of the homes floated away and “crashed into each other.”
Cows are not known to have seafood in their diet, but a team of federal scientists in Nova Scotia started introducing some to seaweed in hopes it could help in the fight against climate change.The focus? The cattle's burps. The Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada project involved feeding 16 cows varying amounts of seaweed at a research farm in Nappan, N.S. It found that by replacing only one percent of the cows' regular feed with kelp, researchers discovered that it reduced the methane emissions fr
Emergency workers in Florida, Georgia and elsewhere rescued hundreds of people from boats, their homes and their cars as Hurricane Helene's winds, rain and storm surge created havoc Friday on the Gulf of Mexico, in coastal neighborhoods and further inland.
A boulevard in Tampa was seen flooded ahead of Hurricane Helene, as a storm surge warning was in place for the area.Video captured by Cory Watilo shows flooding on Bayshore Boulevard, as several people can be seen sloshing through the ankle-deep water.Weather officials warned of “steadily increasing” storm surge and gusty winds on Thursday. Helene is expected to make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend area on Thursday evening as a “major hurricane,” weather officials said. Credit: Cory Watilo via Storyful
Here’s the latest on Category 4 Hurricane Helene
Weather whiplash is set to take hold of the Prairies as temperatures will take the region from summer to fall in the span of just 24 hours.
Hurricane Helene is now forecast to reach catastrophic Category 4 strength by the time it makes landfall in Florida on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center says, with storm surge potentially climbing to 20 feet along some parts of the coast.