Oklahomans remember Toby Keith's legacy from music to memories
Oklahomans remember Toby Keith's legacy from music to memories
Oklahomans remember Toby Keith's legacy from music to memories
Kate Middleton is recovering at home following abdominal surgery, but royal fans have spotted a new update on the Royal Family website
Attorneys for Taylor Swift have threatened legal action against a Florida college student who has been tracking the private jets of celebrities and other high-profile figures, including the likes of Tom Cruise, Elon Musk and Drake, as well as the 14-time Grammy winner. Jack Sweeney, a junior at the University of Central Florida, confirmed to the Washington Post that he was contacted by Swift’s ...
Miley Cyrus and her drummer boyfriend, Maxx Morando, finally delivered some long-overdue PDA.
Prince Harry was pictured at LAX airport in LA on Monday evening to return to the UK following King Charles' cancer diagnosis
Is the Duchess of Sussex joining her husband the Duke of Sussex as he travels to the UK to visit King Charles who is receiving treatment for cancer? Find out more
Miley Cyrus thanked almost her entire family during her Grammys acceptance speech for Record of the Year. Here's what we know about why she left Billy Ray Cyrus out.
DENVER (AP) — In the summer of 2020, Gerard Magliocca, like many during the coronavirus pandemic, found himself stuck inside with time on his hands. A law professor at Indiana University, Magliocca figured he would research the history of two long-neglected sentences in the Constitution’s 14th Amendment. Dating to the period just after the Civil War, they prohibit those who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding office. On Jan. 6, 2021, after then-President Donald Trump's supporters
David Beckham shared an emotional post to inform his four children of a family milestone recently. The former footballer and his wife Victoria Beckham share Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper…
Music star was led out of the ceremony in handcuffs after sweeping rap categories
Aniston quips about forgetting who her colleague of 10 years is in the new Super Bowl ad
Swift took the trophy without even looking at Dion, who was presenting award
"Stormy," a new film about and featuring Stormy Daniels, is coming to Peacock in March.
As far as we’re concerned, Miley Cyrus’ performance of “Flowers” at Sunday’s Grammy Awards marked the official start of spring, groundhog be damned. That said, we weren’t expecting the song’s TV debut to segue into a low-key tribute to Tina Turner, who died in May. Watch footage of Cyrus’ performance below, which we’ll replace with …
While 25-year-old Paris Jackson enlisted a makeup team to expertly camouflage her body art on Sunday, Doja Cat ran face-first into the world of temporary tattoos.
The 'Griselda' star gives a tour of her Los Angeles home in the March cover story of 'Architectural Digest'
“No one should have to lie about their own life for the comfort of another," shared the 'Charmed' actress
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III’s cancer was caught early and the monarch will “crack on” with his constitutional duties, Britain's prime minister said Tuesday, as Prince Harry flew in from California for a rare visit with his father. Royal officials announced Monday that the 75-year-old king has been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and is receiving treatment as an outpatient. Less than 18 months into the reign that he’d famously waited decades to begin, Charles suspended public enga
Jay-Z took the stage with daughter Blue Ivy to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award and suggested some improvements to the Recording Academy.
Last night’s Grammy broadcast has generally received terrific reviews, but the Recording Academy wasn’t quite so lucky, with two high-profile performers making off-camera slams against the awards organization. Both Drake and Phoebe Bridgers took some well-aimed shots at the Academy, with Drake’s broadside coming before the ceremony and Bridgers’ swipe during. Prior to the telecast, …
It's been 35 years since she first sang 'Fast Car' at the Grammys, a ceremony crowded with closeted queer performers. The world has changed a lot. Chapman hasn't.